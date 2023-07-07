'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' is here. Here's how to reconsider Taylor Swift's transformative album
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” is the third album in Swift’s plans to re-record her first six, after her catalog was purchased by music manager Scooter Braun. It’s an effort to own her masters – or the songs’ original recordings – which allows her to choose how they are used. In preparation for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” The Associated Press reached out to a few Taylor Swift scholars to discuss all of the ways listeners should think about the release: as an exercise in artistic autonomy, in conversation with her critics and her celebrity, and beyond. The re-release has one key difference, altering the lyrics to “Better Than Revenge.”
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Beleaguered YouTuber Colleen Ballinger stood onstage in a black leotard, granny panties and smeared facepaint. But was that paint green or black? Did she fail to wipe her face after a "Wicked" skit, or was she doing a blackface performance mocking Beyoncé?
- By AMY BETH HANSON - Associated Press
A transgender woman, the owners of an independent bookstore and an educator who teaches in costume are among those challenging Montana's first-in-the-nation law that bans people dressed in drag from reading to children in public schools or libraries. The federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Butte argues the law violates the free speech and equal protection guarantees in the U.S. Constitution. The plaintiffs seek an injunction to temporarily block the law and a ruling that the law is unconstitutional. It also seeks damages for Adria Jawort, whose planned talk on LGBTQ+ history at a public library in Butte was canceled in early June by county officials who cited the new law.
- AP
Frances Tiafoe is still waiting on his sneakers from Travis Scott. The American tennis player advanced to the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday and then playfully nudged the rapper to send him a pair of his new Nike sneakers. Tiafoe joked that Scott's says, “'Yeah, it’s coming, yeah, it’s coming.'” The 10th-seeded Tiafoe had noticed top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz wearing a pair at practice during the Queen’s Club Championships, a Wimbledon warmup event. The Maryland native beat Dominic Stricker 7-6 (11), 6-4, 6-2 and next faces 21st-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
The raunch comes early and often in “Joy Ride,” from first-time director Adele Lim. But the gross-out factor is balanced by the film’s huge heart and abundant opportunities for belly laughs, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck. The best part is a terrific cast, led by Ashley Park as an uptight lawyer, comic Sherry Cola as a cheerfully profane artist, Sabrina Wu as an awkward K-pop fan and a brilliant Stephanie Hsu as a sexually frustrated soap-opera diva. This lively quartet hits the road in China for a trip of unexpected discovery. The R-rated movie opens Friday in theaters.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Keke Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Daulton Jackson, defended himself, then deleted his Twitter account after he came under fire for publicly shaming the "Nope" star on social media. His account had been reactivated — but set to private by Thursday afternoon.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns for season two of the Netflix series “The Lincoln Lawyer." Part one is now streaming. The second half of the season drops Aug. 3. Garcia-Rulfo plays defense attorney Mickey Haller, a character created by and made famous in novels by Michael Connelly. He was also portrayed in a “Lincoln Lawyer” movie in 2011 starring Matthew McConaughey. Garcia-Rulfo admits McConaughey's performance is a “shadow” because he's such a big star but he's held his own, as the show is a popular one for Netflix. It also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
The “Insidious” franchise folds back on itself for the fifth installment, returning to its roots with the movie equivalent of getting the band back together. Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor reunite for “Insidious: The Red Door,” and whether or not you’ll want to push this door open may depend on how much of a completist you are, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. The screenplay by franchise newcomer Scott Teems feels more like fan fiction, and the movie gradually falls apart into incoherence and the use of jumpscares. The PG-13 movie opens Friday in theaters.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Journey is mourning the loss of one of its original members. Guitarist George Tickner, who co-founded the rock band in 1973, has died. He was 76.
- By STEPHEN McGRATH and VADIM GHIRDA - Associated Press
Andrew Tate has lost an appeal against a court’s earlier decision to keep him under house arrest. Tate is the divisive social media personality who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday against Tate’s appeal which challenged a court’s June 23 decision to extend the house arrest measure for 30 more days. That decision was made days after Romania’s anti-organized crime agency formally indicted the 36-year-old social media star along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef's marriage is coming to an end.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Britney Spears allegedly was slapped by a member of a security detail accompanying NBA wunderkind Victor Wembanyama while reportedly asking the San Antonio Spurs' No. 1 overall draft pick for a photo in Las Vegas.
- By KRYSTA FAURIA - Associated Press
Johnny Knoxville is no stranger to head injuries. In the decades since he rose to fame as the daredevil ringleader of “Jackass,” he has had more than a dozen concussions that he knows of. But his most recent one was different. Now, by doctor’s orders, he is having to get creative to chase that adrenaline fix through safer means. His latest attempt is with his “Jackass Forever” co-star, Eric Andre, and Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe on their new series, “The Prank Panel,” which premieres Sunday on ABC. Doing work tame enough to be on network television has been a major but necessary lifestyle adjustment for the thrill-seeking stuntman.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Yashar Ali must forfeit his future earnings until his debt to a Getty heir is paid in full.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Eagles are ready to fly one last time, soaring for a farewell tour this fall to cap off their five decades of touring.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef are getting a divorce, six years after tying the knot.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fans often ask R&B singer and actor Jill Scott why she doesn't sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at sporting events.
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- By The Associated Press
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing after nearly six years of marriage. In an Instagram post shared in Spanish on Martin's page and English on Yosef's page, the couple said that they are ending their marriage after long considering “transforming our relationship.” Martin’s publicity team confirmed the accuracy of the post to The Associated Press. No other details were provided. Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, were married at the end of 2017. By then, the Puerto Rican singer was already the father of twins Matteo and Valentino. Yosef and Martin had two other children together: 4-year-old Lucía and 3-year-old Renn.
‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2 review: The ongoing misadventures of a lawyer neither noble nor sleazy, but somewhere in between
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Lawyers may get a bad rap, but they’re all that stands between a person accused and the powers-that-be, and “The Lincoln Lawyer,” back for a second season on Netflix, makes a persuasive case that TV needs more legal dramas told from the point of view of defense attorneys.
‘I’m a Virgo’ review: Superhero fatigue? This fierce, funny, politically aware Amazon series about a 13-foot giant provides the antidote
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
At this point in our 2023 screen lives, we’ve seen just about everything money and a near-total lack of filmmaking magic can buy. But there are still artists among us, creating wonders of illusion and purpose.
- Tribune News Service - Tribune News Service (TNS)
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
The Venice Film Festival is serving up one of the year’s buzzier films as its opening night selection in Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers.” The romantic tennis drama starring Zendaya, “West Side Story’s” Mike Faist and “The Crown’s” Josh O’Connor will have its world premiere out of competition at the 80th edition of the festival in September, organizers said Thursday. As the first major festival of the “fall festival” season, Venice is an important stop for awards hopefuls. Last year it debuted “The Whale,” which would go on to win Brendan Fraser best actor, as well as a handful of nominees
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Seven movies into the "Mission: Impossible" series, let's just acknowledge a couple of things: 1) Obviously the mission is possible. 2) The true hero of this franchise is whoever fills out the insurance forms for Tom Cruise, who in this movie rides a motorbike off a cliff, like that's a perf…