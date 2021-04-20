The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ROD McGUIRK Associated Press
-
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Angry Byron Bay locals are protesting the filming of a reality television series that some fear will damage the reputation of their trendy Australian tourist town.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Black Rob, known for his hit “Whoa!” and key contributions to Diddy's dominant Bad Boy Records in the 1990s and early 2000s, has died. He was 52.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has a book deal with a Penguin Random House imprint, The Associated Press has learned.
- Stacy Perman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
An email sent Sunday by a former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president criticizing Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and likening BLM to a hate group touched off a firestorm among many of the organization’s members.
- Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
“Black Panther 2″ will stay in Georgia, said director and co-writer Ryan Coogler in an essay where he expressed his negative feelings toward the recently passed voting law but explained why he chose not to leave the state.
- Ryan Faughnder Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
If you're a parent gathering your teenage kids in the living room to watch "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" on Disney+, just know there's a good chance they'd rather be playing "Fortnite."
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Heaven knows he's miserable now.
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Angie Orellana Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Happy birthday, Simu Liu.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
The new film “ Together Together ” has a great premise: A single, straight man wants to be a father and decides to hire a surrogate to help. It’s fertile territory that has been fairly unexplored in popular art and brings with it a host of built in dramatic and comedic opportunities, especia…
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
An online petition urging Netflix to cancel its rumored reality series starring Colton Underwood has amassed more than 20,000 signatures and counting.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic can't stop Ziggy Marley from celebrating the Earth.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The doors of Downton Abbey are opening again, just in time for Christmas.
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Legendary ‘Star Trek’ actor, author and activist George Takei says the recent surge in anti-Asian hate follows similar spikes in U.S. history.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Will it stay or will it go?
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Letting the world see your failures is usually something most people try to avoid. Not for theatrical poster designer Frank Verlizzo — he hopes you'll put his on your wall.
Hosts Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban, and a show-stopping performance by Carrie Underwood shine at ACM Awards
- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Praise the music.
- David Matthews New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Alma Wahlberg, the mother of actors Mark and Donnie and restauranteur Paul, has died at the age of 78 from complications related to dementia.
- Dorany Pineda Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sharon Osbourne said she's feeling "hurt" and "angry" since losing her job as co-host on CBS' "The Talk" last month.
- Luaine Lee Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
When Amy Tan’s first book, “The Joy Luck Club,” hit the bestseller lists, most people around her were overjoyed. But not Tan. She was terrified. “It was actually frightening, because this is not anything I'd ever dreamt of,” she says.
- Charles McNulty Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Producer Scott Rudin's bullying wasn't much of a secret on Broadway. What the recent blockbuster story by Tatiana Siegel in the Hollywood Reporter filled in were some of the details of his alleged abuse, a grisly catalog that included the allegation that he cracked a computer monitor on an a…