- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
This sisterhood’s siren call is deadly.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Two midcentury pop cultural figures passed away last week; neither was a superstar by objective standards, but if you were young or even not so young at a certain time and place, you might well have looked at them that way.
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
His new hit song is all about cutting loose onto a highway with your lover holding on tight, switching lanes and not looking back. But don't look for Leon Bridges coming up in your rearview mirror on a motorbike anytime soon.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
An action comedy where the entire world is not what it seems tops the DVD releases for the week of Oct. 12.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Brandi Carlile's wife calls it "making a rod for your own back."
- Sal Pizarro - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
It’s hard to say where “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final turn as James Bond, will end up ranking among the movies featuring the suave British Secret Service agent. But it’s definitely a more fitting finale than 2015’s underwhelming “Spectre,” and it is packed with Easter eggs for eagle-…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
Here are five new albums for music fans to check out in October:
- AP
-
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian actor and a film director have rocketed to space on a mission to make the world’s first movie in orbit.
- AP
-
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian film crew has blasted off on a mission to make the world’s first movie in space.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aspiring actor pleaded guilty Monday to running a massive Ponzi scheme that raised at least $650 million from investors in phony Hollywood film licensing deals.
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury in Los Angeles awarded $6.3 million to actor Shannen Doherty on Monday in a lawsuit alleging that State Farm failed to pay sufficiently for damage to her house in a 2018 California wildfire.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — When Daniel Craig first got the gig, he felt like something had gone amiss. “You’ve got the wrong guy,” he told the producers.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Natalie Morales has been named a permanent co-host of “The Talk.”
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Those punks aren’t feeling so lucky now.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Bridgerton” hair and makeup designer Marc Pilcher, who won an Emmy just weeks ago, died Sunday of COVID-19.
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A funny thing happened on the way to Netflix for the musical "Diana." The company of the show, which had a rackety premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2019, appears to have boned up on "The Crown."
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
As Robert Graves wrote when he was ridding himself of stultifying English conventions, a generation before Sir Ian Fleming created James Bond: Goodbye to all that.
- Wendy Lee, Ryan Faughnder and Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Hulu’s president, Kelly Campbell, is leaving her role after just 19 months.
- By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER - Associated Press
-
DETROIT (AP) — Aretha Franklin was given a bit of posthumous R-E-S-P-E-C-T on Monday when a post office in her hometown of Detroit was named after the late singer.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Chadwick Boseman's legacy will continue to loom large: Howard University and Netflix have established a $5.4 million scholarship in the name of the late actor and awarded it to four students at his alma mater.