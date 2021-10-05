Sherman's Lagoon

Entertainment
AP

‘No Time to Die’ rewards die-hard 007 fans with Easter eggs galore

  • Sal Pizarro - The Mercury News (TNS)

It’s hard to say where “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final turn as James Bond, will end up ranking among the movies featuring the suave British Secret Service agent. But it’s definitely a more fitting finale than 2015’s underwhelming “Spectre,” and it is packed with Easter eggs for eagle-…

Jury awards $6.3M to Shannen Doherty in State Farm fire suit
Business
AP

Jury awards $6.3M to Shannen Doherty in State Farm fire suit

  • AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury in Los Angeles awarded $6.3 million to actor Shannen Doherty on Monday in a lawsuit alleging that State Farm failed to pay sufficiently for damage to her house in a 2018 California wildfire.