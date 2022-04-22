Kenny Chesney knows all about a wall of sound. He creates one at each of his concerts. So when the country music superstar stood in SoFi Stadium at the Super Bowl in February, he couldn’t help but think ahead to when his “Here And Now” tour would reach the venue on July 23. That’s the atmosphere Chesney fully expects when he launches the tour April 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. His concerts draw full houses at NFL stadia, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic it has been three years since most cities have hosted his tour. The ambitious upcoming tour includes 18 plays at 16 NFL stadiums and two MLB arenas.