Marshall University announces 54th Winter Jazz Festival

  • AP

The Marshall University School of Music will present its 54th Annual Winter Jazz Festival Feb. 16-18 with a series of free public performances. The festival will feature local, regional and national jazz talent. The festival kicks off at with College Night on Feb. 16, featuring jazz bands from Marshall and West Virginia University. On Friday, Feb. 17, the Jewel City Jazz Orchestra performs, followed by the Joseph Jefferson Quartet. Performances on Saturday, Feb. 18, include some of the area's most talented high school students and the Marshall University Jazz Ensemble I. More information is available at www.marshall.edu/music/jazz.

Leaving COVID behind, Belgian carnival town goes mad again
Leaving COVID behind, Belgian carnival town goes mad again

  • By SAMUEL PETREQUIN - Associated Press

After a COVID-imposed hiatus, artisans are again crafting elaborate costumes and floats for the famed Carnival in the Belgian town of Binche. After the economic struggles of the past two years, and amid the pain from energy bills that went through the roof after Russia’s war in Ukraine, locals want to make this year’s festival one for the ages. The earliest records of the Binche Mardi Gras date to the 14th century. Many towns in Belgium hold ebullient carnival processions before Lent. But what makes Binche unique are the “Gilles”— the local men deemed fit to wear the Mardi Gras costumes.

As James nears record, Tuesday's Lakers game moved to TNT
As James nears record, Tuesday's Lakers game moved to TNT

  • AP

The NBA has further adjusted the schedule of nationally televised games with LeBron James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the league’s scoring record. James is on pace to break the record Tuesday at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That game will now be shown on TNT, a change that forced a reworking of that night’s entire schedule on the network. TNT was supposed to show Atlanta at New Orleans, followed by Minnesota at Denver. Instead, it’ll show Phoenix at Brooklyn first, followed by the Thunder-Lakers game.

Dana Milbank's 'Fools On the Hill' scheduled for 2024

  • AP

Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank is planning a book on the House of Representatives, and it will not be flattering. Little, Brown and Company announced Thursday that Milbank’s “Fools on the Hill” is scheduled for 2024, an election year. Milbank, whose previous books include “Smash Mouth: Two Years in the Gutter with Al Gore and George W. Bush” and “Homo Politicus: The Strange and Scary Tribes that Run Our Government,” said in a statement he had assigned himself the job “of covering all the twists and turns in the Republican-controlled House.”

Bruce Springsteen shows Tampa who’s the boss in tour opener

  • Colette Bancroft - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)

TAMPA, Fla. — Anyone who thought Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band might settle gently into aging got an answer Wednesday night when their first song exploded in Amalie Arena: “No Surrender.”

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 28, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group.

Movie review: Riseborough riveting in gritty drama ‘To Leslie’

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

So, what is this mysterious film “To Leslie” that garnered English lead actor Andrea Riseborough a controversial, surprise Best Actress Academy Award nomination last week, igniting a storm of Twitter disapproval because Riseborough theoretically took a spot that would have gone to Danielle D…

Exuberant Springsteen, E St. Band launch 1st tour in 6 years
Exuberant Springsteen, E St. Band launch 1st tour in 6 years

  • By CURT ANDERSON - Associated Press

It’s been six years since Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band embarked on a major tour. Judging by the first show Wednesday night in Tampa, Florida, you’d never know it. The Boss and his band served notice they are back. At just under three hours, it wasn’t quite one of the marathon performances the 73-year-old Springsteen is best known for. But kicking off with “No Surrender” and finishing with a solo acoustic “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” Springsteen was in fine voice and his big band matched his energy. There were 19 musicians on the Amalie Arena stage at various points during the show.

10 ways to make the Grammys more watchable

  • Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)

Got three-and-a-half hours? No, you don't. So why do the Grammy Awards insist on occupying more scheduled time than any other awards show?