- Dan DeLuca The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
Besides The Roots and their nightly gig on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson has many other jobs.
- Dan DeLuca The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
H.E.R.
- Lorraine Ali Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When the highly anticipated second part of French series "Lupin" arrived on Netflix June 11, its gentleman thief, Assane Diop (Omar Sy), proved that his dazzling acts of criminality weren't a one-hit wonder.
- Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Seth Meyers delivers TV's sharpest monologue, does sidesplitting impressions and books guests that wouldn't even be allowed on loading docks at most talk-show studios. But his greatest contribution may be discovering Amber Ruffin.
- Peter Blackstock Austin American-Statesman (TNS)
-
AUSTIN, Texas — If you listen to “We’ll Be Alright,” an old-fashioned country waltz that opens the new Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real album, it’s almost impossible to hear Lukas’ voice and not think of his father, Willie Nelson.
- Julie Hinds Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
DETROIT — There are important themes embedded in "No Sudden Move" — things like corporate greed and racism — that don't necessarily make for a slick, diverting thriller.
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz once walked the red carpet at an American Film Institute event in Hollywood and found himself standing next to director Steven Spielberg.
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By The Associated Press
-
A list of winners at the 2021 BET Awards, which aired live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
- Kelly Gilblom Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
“F9,” the latest installment of the "Fast & Furious" franchise, turbocharged the domestic box office this weekend, drawing audiences back into theaters at a pace not seen since early 2020.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Langley creator of the long-running TV series “Cops,” has died during a road race in Mexico, a family spokeswoman said.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Supporters of independence for Catalonia protested Sunday against a visit to its regional capital Barcelona by Spain’s King Felipe VI, as high-level efforts to allay tensions there gain new momentum.
- By COSTAS KANTOURIS Associated Press
-
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police said Sunday they have arrested two 56-year-old men for trying to sell a rare Roman-era statue of the Greek goddess Hecate for 40,000 euros (about $48,000).
- By COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press
-
VERONA, Italy (AP) — The Verona Arena amphitheater in northern Italy has returned to staging full operas for the first time since the pandemic — but with one big difference.
- By NICOLAS GARRIGA and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press
-
PARIS (AP) — A colorful human face emerges from waves like a call for hope above a Parisian street, in a giant message of optimism from American and French street artists painting a massive mural in the French capital that's slowly climbing out of its virus isolation.
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations: