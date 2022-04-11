- Nate Jackson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — For 50 years, the Comedy Store has been a club in need of comics, and a place for comics in need of a club. The relationship is as plain as the writing on the walls of the storied venue, cluttered with the names of its biggest stars dotting its black exterior in white cursive. …
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Food stylist Christine Tobin knows how a meal is supposed to look. It’s her job, after all. But thanks to Instagram chefs and cooking shows, now Tobin’s viewers do, too.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Memoria" begins with a bump in the night, or very early in the morning. We are in a darkened room, with just enough light peeking in to reveal the figure of a woman as she's jolted awake by a loud noise — "a rumble from the core of the Earth," as she'll later describe it. She sits up in bed…
Who was Oscar Levant? Sean Hayes is playing him in ‘Good Night, Oscar’ — between his wit and neuroses, the talk shows kept asking for him
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Oscar Levant detested success as much as he craved it.
- Jackie Burrell - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
She may not be able to tell you which came first, the chicken or the egg, but food writer Lisa Steele is an expert on everything else poultry related. Her new “Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook” (Harper Horizon, $28) dishes on not just recipes — more than 100 of them — but common mistakes you may be…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jussie Smollett has released a defiant new song opposing the outcome of his Chicago trial, during which he was convicted on charges of staging a hate crime and sentenced to 150 days in jail.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Sam Elliott apologized Sunday for widely criticized remarks he made about Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning film “The Power of the Dog.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Paramount Pictures and Sega’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2" zoomed to the top of the domestic box office this weekend, launching at $71 million according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. The animated film has shattered early box office projections, which maxed out around $60 million.
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
Queen Elizabeth II, after her own recent bout with COVID-19, empathized with patients, doctors and nurses at a London hospital last week as she listened to their stories about life on the front lines of the pandemic. The monarch spoke to patients and staff at the Royal London Hospital during a virtual visit that marked the official dedication of the Queen Elizabeth Unit, a 155-bed critical care facility built in just five weeks at the height of the pandemic. Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 in February and suffered what Buckingham Palace described as “mild cold-like symptoms.’’
- AP
A trove of paintings and other artwork found in an abandoned barn in Connecticut has turned out to be worth millions. Jared Whipple, an auto mechanic from Waterbury, retrieved the pieces from a barn in Watertown in 2017 after a contractor notified him about them. Whipple later found out they were by Francis Hines, an abstract expressionist who died in 2016 at 96. Hines was renowned for his “wrapping” pieces, in which fabric is wrapped around an object. Whipple is collaborating with a gallery to exhibit some of the works in Connecticut and New York beginning next month.
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
“Cabaret” stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley are among the acting nominees for British theater’s Olivier Awards, which return Sunday with a live ceremony and a black-tie crowd after a three-year gap imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration of London theater, opera and dance is back at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time since 2019. Redmayne and Buckley are nominated an intimate production of “Cabaret” at London’s Playhouse Theatre. The show has 11 nominations for the Oliviers, which are Britain’s equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards. Other contenders include the musicals “Back to the Future - The Musical;” “The Drifters Girl;” “Frozen;” “Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical;” and “Moulin Rouge!”
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” sped to the top of the charts in its opening weekend, earning an impressive $71 million according to studio estimates Sunday. Paramount’s PG-rated sequel easily bested the weekend’s other major newcomer, Michael Bay’s “Ambulance,” which faltered in theaters. “Sonic 2" brings back the first film’s director, writers and cast, including James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz, who voices the blue video game character. It opened in 4,234 locations and surpassed its predecessor’s opening weekend. A24’s critical darling “Everything Everywhere All At Once” expanded nationwide this weekend and earned $6.1 million from only 1,250 screens.
- AP
British author Jack Higgins, who wrote “The Eagle Has Landed” and other bestselling thrillers and espionage novels, has died. He was 92. Publisher HarperCollins said that Higgins died at his home on the English Channel island of Jersey surrounded by his family. Higgins worked as a teacher and wrote in his spare time until everything changed with the 1975 publication of “The Eagle Has Landed,” about a fictional World War II plot to kidnap British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. His novels sold more than 250 million copies and been translated into dozens of languages.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — David Letterman is thanking Rhode Island hospital for making the best out of a “scary” situation.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
Seven months after Peyton and Eli Manning provided a template on how alternate broadcasts could succeed, Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay think they can improve on it. The “KayRod Cast” with Rodriguez and Kay debuts Sunday night on ESPN2 when the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees. It will be the first of eight this season that will take place while “Sunday Night Baseball” airs on ESPN. Rodriguez and Kay are longtime friends. Kay has broadcast Yankees games since 1992 while Rodriguez spent 12 of his 22 major league seasons in pinstripes.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — They came for a concert and ended up at a wedding.
- Dorany Pineda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- Joe Erwin - New York Daily News (TNS)
- AP
Jennifer Lopez has an engagement ring on her finger, and Ben Affleck may be the one who put it there. A giggling Lopez said in a video posted Friday on her Twitter feed that she had an exciting and special story to share. She said more could be found on the website for her “inner circle,” OnTheJLo.com, which requires visitors to sign up. A video posted there showed an emotional Lopez gazing at the ring, which held a large green gem that matched her tank top. Lopez’s representatives declined to confirm the engagement, and a representative for Affleck didn’t respond to a request for comment Saturday.
- AP
Pulitzer Prize winning author Alice Walker has been tapped to speak at this year’s Mississippi Book Festival. This year marks the 40th anniversary release of Walker’s acclaimed novel, “The Colored Purple,” for which she won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. After two years of hosting the festival virtually, the free festival returns to the state capitol grounds in Jackson on Saturday, Aug. 20. Organizers plan to announce other attending authors soon.
- WAPT-TV
A new exhibit highlighting migration from the South is open this weekend at the Mississippi Museum of Art. WAPT-TV reports that “A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration” features the works of a dozen artists. The exhibit, which opened Friday, runs through Sunday. It explores the Great Migration from the South through paintings, sculpture, film and sound. The station reports that it honors the ancestry of all people of African-American descent. The co-curators, Jessica Bell Brown and Ryan Dennis, began creating the project in 2020, around the start of the pandemic.