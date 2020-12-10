- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
If the comparisons by which "Ip Man: Kung Fu Master" suffers seem unfair, it's its own fault: Come at the grandmaster, you'd better not miss.
- August Brown, Suzy Exposito, Randall Roberts and Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Looking back years from now, we may or may not remember how we encountered the songs that defined 2020 — on the radio, on a streaming service, on TikTok as the soundtrack of somebody’s viral dance video. But we’re certain to remember the songs themselves, which helped us make sense of (and o…
- Suzy Exposito Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
From the time he was a child in Puerto Rico, Benito Martinez Ocasio fancied himself a performer, but he could never have anticipated just how many roles he'd come to play.
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Not every album released in 2020 was made during the pandemic. But every one of them was heard during it — context that couldn’t help but shape the way music sounded or what it seemed to say.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
Can one movie make up for a year without musical theater, without jazz hands? Ryan Murphy's “The Prom” tries its damnedest to, but despite a promising opening and a spiritedness that makes “Glee” look downright downtrodden by comparison, it's not quite the showstopper we've been pining for.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
-
It’s safe to say this isn't a great time for the cruise ship industry.
- By Tribune News Service Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
EDITORS: The New on DVD column that moved Dec. 1 contained incorrect information. "Faith Under Fire" starring Kevin Sorbo and Dean Cain is new on DVD for Dec. 8. The column referenced a different film of the same title.
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — There won’t be thousands of people watching flower-laden floats roll through the streets of Pasadena on New Year’s Day, but the show will go on.
NEW YORK (AP) — A leading independent bookstore, the Colorado-based Tattered Cover, has been sold to a group of investors and will become the country's largest Black-led bookseller.
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“Wild Mountain Thyme” doesn’t work.
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin and Nobel laureate and “Beloved” author Toni Morrison will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame Thursday as part of a posthumous class of Black honorees that also includes Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were widely used in…
- By STEVEN WINE Associated Press
-
Kacy & Clayton and Marlon Williams, "Plastic Bouquet” (New West)
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
Ask any actor, Irish accents are notoriously tricky. Even natives can struggle with regional dialects. So it is a little alarming that the first voice you hear in “ Wild Mountain Thyme ” is Christopher Walken’s, who sounds exactly like you think Christopher Walken attempting an Irish accent …
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Chicago rapper G Herbo pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to participating in a scheme to use stolen credit card information to pay for things like luxury vacation rentals and designer puppies.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former ABC baseball commentator Al Michaels has been voted the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence by baseball’s Hall of Fame.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s physically impossible to get to the forest scene atop the slender bamboo trees in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and not say out loud “Whoa.”
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child, her husband announced Wednesday.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
Netflix is on a roll this year, with “Mank,”“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,”“Da 5 Bloods” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” all garnering Oscar buzz. Well, hold onto your spacesuits for the latest — “The Midnight Sky.”
- Nelson Oliveira New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Johnny Depp is seeking to overturn a damning court ruling that found a British tabloid not liable for calling him a “wife beater.”
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Who else could produce next year's Oscars other than the guy who made "Contagion"?
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The top 10 songs of the year by Associated Press Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu (a playlist of the songs can be found here ):