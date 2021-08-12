Sherman's Lagoon

Sherman&apos;s Lagoon
Entertainment
AP

  • Matt Brennan and Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

When the news leaked last week that “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards was circling one of the most coveted jobs in television — the venerable quiz show’s host — the reaction was swift and largely disappointed. After a months-long stretch of rotating guest hosts pitched as a kind o…

National
AP

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for another album

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for another album more than a dozen years after their collaboration “Raising Sand” became a critical and commercial hit, earning six Grammy Awards.

National
AP

#MeToo Take 2? Movement’s strength hailed amid Cuomo fallout

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Anita Hill educated a nation about workplace sexual harassment back in 1991 with calm, deliberate testimony against Clarence Thomas. And today, 30 years later, she speaks in the same measured tones, eschewing dramatic declarations — especially of victory — and sounding more l…

Business
AP

Polish lawmakers pass bill seen as limiting media freedom

  • By VANESSA GERA - Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s parliament voted Wednesday in favor of a bill that would force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland’s largest private television network, to sell its Polish holdings and is widely viewed as an attack on media independence in Poland.

Lifestyles
AP

'Lost Leonardo' unpeels the mysteries of the Salvator Mundi

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — We're accustomed to movies — usually adventures, like “Indiana Jones” — with lines that traverse the globe and pinball between global capitals, showing us where our characters are traveling. “The Lost Leonardo,” a documentary about the rediscovery of a Leonardo da Vinci paint…

Sports
AP

  • By DAVE CAMPBELL - AP Sports Writer

More than three decades after “Field of Dreams” seeped into the country's cultural consciousness, with a one-year delay caused by the pandemic, one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally gets the opportunity to host real major league ball.

National
AP

Durst testifies about happy life before wife's disappearance

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Real estate heir Robert Durst took the stand again at his Los Angeles murder trial to reflect on happy moments in his life in New York with two women prosecutors allege he would later kill.

National
AP

Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dead at 93

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Patricia Hitchcock O’Connell, the only child of Alfred Hitchcock and an actor herself who made a memorable appearance in her father’s “Strangers on a Train” and championed his work in the decades following his death, has died at age 93.

National
AP

  • AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eight months after the death of beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, the daily syndicated quiz show chose its executive producer Mike Richards as Trebek’s successor over a field of celebrity candidates.

Entertainment
AP

Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik to both host ‘Jeopardy!

  • Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)

A new era of “Jeopardy!” is on the horizon, with executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik named the hosts of the long-running game show.