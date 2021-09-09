- Amy Kaufman and Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“A fable from a true tragedy.” That’s how the new Princess Diana film “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart, bills itself.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
TELLURIDE, Colo. — "I'm a total L.A. scumbag," Kristen Stewart says, bending her wrist to show me an expertly inked Los Angeles Dodgers logo. It's the last day of the Telluride Film Festival and we're heading home on the same charter flight, but not before talking about "Spencer," the Pablo …
- Chris Hewitt and Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'American Rust'
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Sailboats wafted by on the Hudson River and the setting sun sparkled on the water as Proenza Schouler celebrated a return to in-person fashion shows against the spectacular setting of New York’s buzziest waterfront locale, Little Island.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
The timing was perfect. The very moment I sat down to write about “Queenpins,” the inspired-by-actual-events tale of a coupon scheme gone awry, a tantalizing coupon popped up on my screen.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Britney Spears’ attorney says Jamie Spears’ new court filing asking to end his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship represents a “massive” legal victory for his client — and also an attempted legal dodge by her father.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Television viewers are ready for some football.
- AP
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bob Odenkirk is back shooting “Better Call Saul," six weeks after having a heart attack.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — A former nurse who co-founded and once ran the cult-like NXIVM group, where prosecutors say women were brainwashed, branded like animals and coerced into sex, was sentenced Wednesday to 42 months in prison but won't be locked up until January.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Former CBS News chief Susan Zirinsky is taking on a new role at the division's parent company ViacomCBS, where she will oversee documentary programming.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Former CBS News President Susan Zirinsky is launching a studio for unscripted programming, with two 9/11-related documentaries debuting over the next two days.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Veteran journalist Jose Diaz-Balart, the longtime anchor of “Noticias Telemundo” is hosting a daily new show on MSNBC, the network announced Tuesday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It's all good, man! Bob Odenkirk has returned to work on the AMC drama "Better Call Saul" after having a heart attack in July.
- Ruth Etiesit Samuel - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Hi, you got a second?"
- By LYNN ELBER and MARK KENNEDY - Associated Press
Feeling lucky, Mr. Mandalorian? How about you, Duke of Hastings?
- AP
LONDON (AP) — British writer Susanna Clarke won the prestigious Women’s Prize for Fiction on Wednesday for her mind-tweaking fantasy novel “Piranesi.”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
A new documentary aims to punch up viewers’ understanding of Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X’s complicated friendship.
Kenneth Branagh, Rebecca Hall and their movies coming to this year’s Chicago International Film Festival
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Accompanied by their respective films “Belfast” and “Passing,” Sir Kenneth Branagh and Rebecca Hall are scheduled to visit the 57th Chicago International Film Festival.
- By HILARY FOX - AP Entertainment Writer
LONDON (AP) — After six years, “Lucifer” stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German are kissing goodbye to their devil-and-detective double act.
Review: 'Donda' was pure psychodrama; Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' is irresistible even at its bleakest
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
One depressing way to assess the rivalry between hip-hop's dueling alpha males is to compare why each of them involved an accused sexual predator in his new album.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Four months after reports confirmed their relationship, comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn are expecting their first child together.