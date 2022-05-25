Sherman's Lagoon
Ex-reality star Josh Duggar to be sentenced for child porn
Ex-reality star Josh Duggar to be sentenced for child porn

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar is returning to federal court in Arkansas, where a judge could sentence him to up to 20 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography. Prosecutors on Wednesday are seeking a maximum sentence for Duggar, whose large family was the focus of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” reality show. His lawyers have asked the court in Fayetteville for a five-year term. Duggar was arrested last year after a Little Rock police detective found child porn files were being shared by a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned. TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 following allegations that Duggar had molested five girls years earlier, including four of his sisters.

Ricky Gervais' Netflix special blasted as 'anti-trans rants'
Ricky Gervais' Netflix special blasted as 'anti-trans rants'

Ricky Gervais' new Netflix special is drawing fire from LGBTQ and trans advocacy groups. In the stand-up special, titled “SuperNature," Gervais makes a series of graphic comments about trans women and what he calls “old-fashioned women." At another point in the hourlong special, Gervais defended his approach as equal-opportunity humor and not a reflection of his views on trans or other rights. But transgender and LGBTQ defenders said his supposed jokes were harmful, with one group asserting that the special violates a Netflix policy against content designed to incite hate or violence. Netflix and a representative for Gervais didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Richard Gere helps Carnegie Hall raise money for Ukraine
Richard Gere helps Carnegie Hall raise money for Ukraine

Actor Richard Gere hosted a benefit concert for Ukraine at Carnegie Hall that raised $360,000 for Direct Relief, a humanitarian organization providing medical aid. Soprano Angel Blue, mezzo-sopranos Denyce Graves and Isabel Leonard, pianist Evgeny Kissin, violinists Midori and Itzhak Perlman, Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, singer Michael Feinstein, jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, mandolinist Chris Thile and Broadway actress Jessica Vosk were among the performers Monday night during a program whose themes included prayer and dreams. Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, spoke in a recorded video and Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, spoke in person.

Review: Wilco's 'Cruel Country' takes on flawed America
Review: Wilco's 'Cruel Country' takes on flawed America

Wilco goes country as only it can on “Cruel Country,” an immensely rich 21-track deep dive into America that is a raw and engaging take on our tumultuous times. In a review, The Associated Press’ Scott Bauer says “Cruel Country" offers solace in music and community. For longtime fans of Wilco, “Cruel Country” feels in some ways like an extension of the band’s “Mermaid Avenue” songs that were based on lyrics of Woody Guthrie. But “Cruel Country,” a reference more to the subject matter than the musical style, is very much Wilco’s take on America as it currently exists.

What to stream: 'We Feed People' and other recent documentaries from Ron Howard

Ron Howard’s latest NatGeo documentary, “We Feed People,” premieres Friday on Disney+, and it follows a man who you’ve likely seen in the news or on social media in the past few years. Mr. Rogers once said, in times of trouble, to “look for the helpers,” and it seems, these days, whenever on…

Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' deserves the full theatrical experience

Nostalgia as escapism is ubiquitous. But what if nostalgia could be a force for good? Not an inelegant poke in the dopamine receptors, but rather, transcendent, even galvanizing, as it is in the case of Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” a legacy sequel that that allows the viewer to lux…