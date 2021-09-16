- AP
-
LONDON (AP) — Elton John says he is postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Todd Rundgren is offering up some background information about the sketchy release of Kanye West’s newest music.
- Erin Qualey - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Midway through Hulu’s limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers,” created by David E. Kelley, the guests at a luxurious wellness retreat on a remote stretch of the California coast realize that their host, Masha (Nicole Kidman), has been drugging them with psychedelics. They’re initially upset:…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Olivia Jade’s return to “Dancing with the Stars” comes in lockstep with controversy.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — For nearly 50 years, writer and director Paul Schrader has been unsparingly examining the dark side of human nature. From the screenplays to “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” for Martin Scorsese to his own films as director such as “Hardcore,” “American Gigolo,” “Light Sleeper” “…
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The “Queer Eye” guys are getting miniaturized.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
After swearing off vaccine, Wendy Williams tests positive for COVID-19; talk show premiere further delayed
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Wendy Williams has tested positive for COVID-19, and her eponymous talk show’s season 13 premiere has been delayed until next month.
- AP
-
ATLANTA (AP) — A former cast member on the reality television show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for conspiracy and wire fraud related to a Ponzi scheme and related charges involving a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan application.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” a predictable and glossy “Billy Elliot”-like musical of British working-class aspiration that’s nevertheless a joy, is the kind of movie that might have once been made about the trials of coming out as a young gay man.
- Chuck Barney - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
“Ted Lasso,” Apple’s beloved comedy series about a team of British soccer misfits and their perpetually optimistic American football coach dominated the 2021 Television Critics Association (TCA) awards, it was announced on Wednesday.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Stories ranging from retellings of the myths of Paul Bunyan and of Hans Christian Andersen's “The Snow Queen” to a look back at the Black Panther Party are among the 10 nominees on the longlist for the National Book Award for young people's literature.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
This “macho thing,” says Clint Eastwood in his latest film, is “overrated.” Same with grit, he says.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
“Maybe it won’t catch on.”
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — After a 35-year run leading Chicago’s most prestigious theater company, Goodman Theatre artistic director Robert Falls is to resign, effective at the end of the current season in August 2022.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
Prince Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the headlines yet again, this time after being honored this week as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2021.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Actor and dancer Julianne Hough does not “claim to be an activist.” So why did she agree to cohost a reality-TV show about activism?
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Get ready to go goo-goo for Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett — a whole lot more often.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Late-night TV hosts Jimmy Fallon, James Corden and Seth Meyers all paid tribute Tuesday to fellow comedian Norm Macdonald, who died that morning at age 61 after a long, private battle with cancer.
Movie review: Clint Eastwood confronts his own legacy — again — in the creaky, meandering ‘Cry Macho’
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Macho is the name of a rooster, an expert cockfighter and a plucky companion to a wayward teenager named Rafo (Eduardo Minett). Rafo, in turn, finds himself playing sidekick to Mike Milo, a faded rodeo star played with a familiar dyspeptic wince by Clint Eastwood. Making their way from Mexic…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
'BLUE BAYOU"
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
If there’s an image that can signify American tabloid culture of the 1980s, it just might be the iconic eyelashes of Tammy Faye Bakker, a groundbreaking televangelist and the wife of charismatic preacher Jim Bakker. Tammy Faye was a pioneer in the world of televangelism, known for her puppet…