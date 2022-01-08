Sherman's Lagoon

Indiana's Studebaker museum to restore ‘Muppet Movie’ car

  • By JOSEPH DITS - South Bend Tribune

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Studebaker National Museum harbors a bullet-nosed car that Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem — that woolly-headed band of textile rockers in “The Muppet Movie” — once gave a psychedelic paint job.

Broadway ought to dim its lights in honor of Sidney Poitier

  • Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

It is impossible to underestimate Sidney Poitier’s Hollywood legacy. The elegance of his path-breaking example on screen opened the hearts, minds and wallets of the moviegoing public and tugged at the reluctant, mercantile conscience of the film industry.

Congressman's memoir corrected to remove reporter criticism
Congressman's memoir corrected to remove reporter criticism

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of a memoir by Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona is correcting a passage about a deadly Iraq War battle that falsely alleged that Ellen Knickmeyer, the Baghdad bureau chief for the Washington Post at the time and now with The Associated Press, had reported his whole…

Longtime Tribune film critic Michael Wilmington dies at 75

  • Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — Michael Wilmington, Chicago Tribune film critic for 15 years and a singular, ardent lover of cinema, died Thursday in hospice care at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013, according to his longtime friend Jackie Fit…

Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen and became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, has died. He was 94.

E3, citing omicron concerns, will not return to Los Angeles this summer

  • Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The video game extravaganza that is the Electronic Entertainment Expo, colloquially known as E3, will for the third summer in a row forgo an in-person event at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The trade group that represents major players in the video game industry cited the …