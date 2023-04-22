“That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson is going back on trial on three charges of rape. A deadlocked jury led to a mistrial for Masterson in November. Opening statements in his retrial will begin on Monday. The new trial should see a bigger role for the Church of Scientology. Masterson and the three women he's accused of raping from 2001 to 2003 were all members at the time, and the women say the church protected him and kept them from going to authorities. Masterson will also have celebrity attorney Shawn Holley among his lawyers this time. He has pleaded not guilty.