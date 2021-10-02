The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two Mexican museums have opened a massive show this week of 1,525 pre-Hispanic and historical artifacts, more than half of which were recovered from abroad.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Katie Couric is sharing her thoughts about former “Today” co-host Matt Lauer. And, well, it’s complicated.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Natalie Morales is ending her long run at NBC News and is expected to take a chair on the CBS daytime show "The Talk."
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Just hours after revealing its largest and most diverse class of new members ever, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Friday it has appointed Todd Boehly as interim chief executive — the latest in a series of moves the group behind the Golden Globes has undertake…
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
David Chase famously (or infamously) doesn't like to tie things up neatly with a bow.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — When she was 9 years old, singer Ani DiFranco's guitar teacher gave her a Beatles songbook. She now has reason to consult it again.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Aaron Sorkin is “furious” about the abusive behavior that got Scott Rudin effectively kicked out of Hollywood and off of Broadway. He took it personally. And he hasn’t said anything about it until now, because the producer, a former associate, is “lying flat on the mat right now, and I don’t…
Horror mega-producer Jason Blum on highlighting ‘underrepresented’ filmmakers through ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jason Blum is at the top of the horror hierarchy, but he doesn’t want to put the same scares — or filmmakers — in front of audiences time after time.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — The White Stripes performed inside Diego Rivera Court at the Detroit Institute of Arts in November 2001, just a few months after its third album, "White Blood Cells," was released and garnered the band worldwide attention.
- By DAVE COLLINS - Associated Press
A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax.
- AP
LONDON (AP) — Britain's Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their newborn daughter Sienna Elizabeth.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlamagne tha God has made a living on radio calling out popular figures like Kanye West and Floyd Mayweather Jr., but now he’s taking his talents to a new late-night talk show to focus on political and social issues.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — It looks as if Britney Spears is feeling her freedom. The pop star has posted naked pictures of herself on a tropical vacation following Wednesday’s court ruling to suspend her father as conservator of her estate.
- Tim Diovanni - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg may have left her greatest mark on the law, but she was also a champion for classical music.
- Julie Hinds - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
"BMF" got the ultimate vote of confidence Thursday with the announcement that it is being renewed for a second season.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
James Bond may survive in the end, but these bad guys always leave 007 shaken and stirred.
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.