- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The makeup artist for Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” has responded to criticism surrounding the movie’s depiction of Ursula.
Edward James Olmos recently revealed on a podcast that he is cancer free after the disease "attacked" his throat.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — George Maharis, the Queens-born actor who played Buz Murdock on the popular 1960s series “Route 66,” has died at age 94, his caretaker announced.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Disney's live-action retelling of "The Little Mermaid" is making a big splash at the domestic box office this weekend, debuting in first place and collecting $95 million during its first three days in theaters, according to studio estimates. That total is expected to rise to $1…
- By SUMAN NAISHADHAM - Associated Press
The critically acclaimed HBO drama “Succession” ends Sunday after its fourth and final season finale airs at 9 p.m. ET. The show's dedicated fans are preparing by locking in plans to watch the whopping 88-minute finale. They're also turning online to find emotional support, memes and endless theories about how the show could conclude and which of the Murdoch-esque Roy family siblings will prevail. Show creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker earlier this year that “there’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’” Some have taken it as a sign that the show’s central question will be answered.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
CANNES, France — The French director Justine Triet became the third female filmmaker to take top honors at the Cannes Film Festival, winning the Palme d'Or from the competition jury on Saturday for her roundly admired dramatic thriller "Anatomy of a Fall" ("Anatomie d'une Chute").
- AP
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters said he’s become the subject of a “smear” campaign after he performed in a Nazi-style uniform during concerts in Berlin — an act he declared was “clearly” anti-fascist commentary.
