- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Leo Kottke's fingers flew across his acoustic guitar with determined fury. Dave King's brushes skittered atop his snare and tom-tom drums with understated artfulness. The two musicians had found a groove in their unchoreographed pas de deux.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
The fake school bells on the set of his new show send Tyler James Williams back to elementary school in Yonkers. This time, though, he’s on the other side of the desk.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. I'm looking for a TV or monitor with good old picture-in-picture, and I am having no luck. It will replace my current 37-inch Vizio and I want to buy something in the 45-55 inch range. I don't use the tuner and just need something with an HDMI input and an RGB input (for my computer.)
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In July, the Long Beach singer Giveon played to tens of thousands at Lollapalooza in Chicago, the first festival of his short but ambitious R&B career.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 29:
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — A morbid dream planted the seed for what would become Brian Cuban's debut novel.
- Star Tribune - Star Tribune (TNS)
Star Tribune's our top critics share their favorite books of the year:
- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
On her second night in Scotland, Tabitha Lasley slept with one of her sources.
- Taryn Luna - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has struggled with dyslexia since elementary school. Now he's telling his story through Ben, the baseball-loving protagonist of his new children's book who has a tough time reading, too.
- Dorany Pineda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — When Nikole Hannah-Jones' "The 1619 Project: The New Origin Story" was greenlighted, she didn't want to mince words in her sweeping and eye-opening exploration of slavery and its legacy in America today.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
I’ve been reading new books about books.
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
Betty White has been a TV star as long as there’s been TV.
- Colette Bancroft - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
When we think of yoga, most of us think of serenity and relaxation.
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
The perfect crime rarely is.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The defense rested Tuesday in the Arkansas federal trial of former reality TV star Josh Duggar after a prosecutor sharply questioned a computer expert during the state’s cross-examination.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by actress Rose McGowan alleging that Harvey Weinstein engaged in racketeering to silence her and derail her career before she accused him of rape.
- By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT - Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett on Tuesday repeatedly denied he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself for publicity, telling a prosecutor as the trial neared its end that “there was no hoax on my part” and that two brothers who testified against him are “liars.”
- AP
The Metropolitan Opera will present its premiere of Terence Blanchard’s first opera, “Champion,” about closeted gay boxer Emile Griffith, in April 2023 following the success of the composer’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” on the opening night of this season.
- By HILLEL ITALIE and DAVID BAUDER - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A planned book by Chris Cuomo has been canceled as fallout continues for the former CNN host who had privately helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to sexual harassment allegations.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
“If This Gets Out” by Sophie Gonzales and Cale Dietrich (Wednesday Books)
Keira Knightley, Roman Griffin Davis discuss how ‘Silent Night’ film combines Christmas with the apocalypse
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
There’s a lot to unwrap for the family at the center of Keira Knightley’s new apocalyptic Christmas movie.