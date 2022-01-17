Sherman's Lagoon

Sherman&apos;s Lagoon
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Matt McGorry on how locally filmed 'Archive 81' reflects Pittsburgh's 'spirit'

  • Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

PITTSBURGH — Sure, "Archive 81" is largely set in and around New York City. But to Matt McGorry, who plays podcaster Mark Higgins in the Netflix horror series, "Archive 81" is as much about where it was actually shot — western Pennsylvania — as it is the Big Apple.

Ap
AP

Alabama unveiling 'all-in-one' tourism tickets

  • AP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A new system will allow travelers to purchase “all-in-one” mobile tickets for admission into attractions in different areas of Alabama, tourism officials said.

Ap
AP

Rhode Island arts, cultural groups share $3.5M in grants

  • AP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dozens of arts, culture, heritage and historic sites across Rhode Island are getting almost $3.5 million in help from the state government for renovation, repair and program expansion projects, officials say.

Ap
AP

Italian menswear innovator Nino Cerruti dies at 91

  • By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Nino Cerruti, the Italian fashion designer credited with revolutionizing menswear in the 1960s and who gave Giorgio Armani his first fashion break, has died, Italian media reported Saturday. He was 91.

Review: ‘Who We Are’ offers a searing view of racism in US
Ap
AP

Review: ‘Who We Are’ offers a searing view of racism in US

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

“If you’ve ever owned a slave, please raise your hand,” Jeffery Robinson asks a live audience at the beginning of “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” a searing documentary based on a lecture he’s spent a decade perfecting.