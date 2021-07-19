Sherman's Lagoon

Sherman&apos;s Lagoon
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Floyd Cooper, acclaimed children's illustrator, dead at 65

  • By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Floyd Cooper, an award-winning illustrator and author of children's books whose mission to offer candid and positive images of Black history included subjects ranging from Frederick Douglass and the civil rights movement to Venus and Serena Williams, has died. He was 65.