Spanish singer Miguel Bosé says 10 armed assailants burst into his house in Mexico City and tied him, his two children and household staff for two hours while they ransacked the premises. Bosé wrote in his Instagram account on Monday that he and his children are okay following the Friday home-invasion robbery. But he described the ordeal as “very tense, uneasy, and unpleasant.” Bosé said the gang took his car and other possessions before leaving. It was one of two violent events in Mexico City involving foreigners over the weekend. On Saturday, thieves on a motorcycle shot to death a man from India on an expressway in a robbery.