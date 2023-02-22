The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
A man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle is expected to get life in prison when he's sentenced Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom. A jury in July found Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder of the 33-year-old Hussle. He was also convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter. Judge H. Clay Jacke has a range of sentencing possibilities at Wednesday's hearing, but most of them amount to life in prison sentences. Holder shot the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star in 2019 outside Hussle's clothing store in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where the two men grew up.
- By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
Thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the attack on the U.S. Capitol are being made available to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. It's a stunning level of access granted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and it's raising new questions about the Republican leader’s commitment to transparency, oversight and safety at the Capitol. A hard-right political commentator, Carlson says his team is spending the week at the Capitol pouring through the video and preparing to reveal their findings. But granting such high-profile access to sensitive security details to such a deeply partisan figure is a highly unusual move that is raising alarms on Capitol Hill.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
The “Beggars Banquet” is filling up.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant may be Real Housewives — but they will never be the real Slim Shady, if Eminem has anything to say about it.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending February 17th
American Academy of Arts and Letters inducts San Diego composer Roger Reynolds, 1989 Pulitzer Prize winner
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Roger Reynolds, the visionary composer who earned a Pulitzer Prize for music in 1989 and has taught at UC San Diego since 1969, is one of this year’s 19 American Academy of Arts and Letters inductees.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
J.K. Rowling said she doesn’t care about how she will be remembered for prosperity.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The BBC has apologized for its coverage of J.K. Rowling for the second time this year after an on-air guest was unchallenged when referencing the "Harry Potter" author as anti-trans.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Megan Fox has stated in no uncertain terms that no third person — and no third thing — has gotten between her and musician Machine Gun Kelly, who have reportedly been working through some issues in the days since Super Bowl weekend.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Constance Wu and boyfriend Ryan Kattner are expecting, again.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Actor Julian Sands' whereabouts remain unknown more than a month after he was reported missing in the Mount Baldy area in January.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Da Brat is pregnant and expecting a baby with her wife, entrepreneur Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Meghan Markle is reportedly not too happy over the episode of “South Park” that aired Feb. 15.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
An executive producer of this year's British Academy Film Awards has defended Ariana DeBose after a video of the "West Side Story" star performing at the ceremony went viral on social media.
- Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
New editions of classic 20th century children's books by British author Roald Dahl — such as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "James and the Giant Peach," "Matilda," "The Witches" and "Fantastic Mr. Fox" — have been edited and rewritten to remove language seen as offensive or potentially…
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Kurt Vile is the face of Philadelphia indie-rock, from his “Wakin on a Pretty Daze” mural in Fishtown to the sense of place that runs through Philly-proud songs like “Loading Zones” and “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone).”
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Madonna is facing critics with what she says is a new look, weeks after catching heat for her appearance at the 2023 Grammys.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — The Roots Picnic will return to the Mann Center on June 3 and 4 with headlining sets by Diddy with the Roots, Ms. Lauryn Hill performing her album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" and Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Guns N’ Roses is returning to the road for the first time since 2021 in a major way this year. The veteran band’s 2023 tour of stadiums, festivals and arenas, which will crisscross the globe between June and October, was announced Tuesday.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Benjamin Zander is convinced Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony should sound far different than most people are accustomed to hearing it, and the soon-to-be 84-year-old conductor will race through in about an hour during performances in Boston and New York this week. The composer's most famous work premiered on May 7, 1824, in Vienna, Austria. There’s disagreement over what tempi the four-movement masterpiece should be performed. Zander is a two-time Grammy Award nominee. He will lead the Boston Philharmonic in performances on Friday night at Boston’s Symphony Hall and on Sunday afternoon at New York’s Carnegie Hall.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Novelist J.K. Rowling is back in the news where, apparently, she longs to be. Never has a person who once claimed to have been “canceled” been allowed so much time, attention and diversity of platforms to continue her side-gig as a quasi-political commentator.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — R&B legend Chuck Jackson, who inspired Dionne Warwick and a legion of jazz greats and counted New York’s Apollo Theater as a second home, has died. He was 85.