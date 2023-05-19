Attorneys for the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer have asked a judge to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge, as Baldwin’s was last month. In a motion filed in Santa Fe County court on Thursday, lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed say the prosecutors who filed the charge did not have the authority to do so. They say Gutierrez-Reed's due process rights were violated and that damage done to the gun by an FBI test amounts to the destruction of evidence. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a gun Baldwin was holding went off on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust” in October 2021.