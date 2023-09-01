Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is facing two civil lawsuits in Las Vegas brought separately by women who allege he sexually assaulted them in 2001 and 2003. Carter and his attorneys won a favorable ruling Wednesday in a countersuit stemming from the first case, filed last December. With Carter in court, a judge declined to dismiss his accusations that three people, including his accuser and another woman who lost a bid to have Carter prosecuted during the #MeToo wave of 2017 have defamed and conspired against him. The second case was filed Monday. It alleges that Carter raped a Pennsylvania girl on his Florida-based yacht in 2003, when she was 15. Carter, through his lawyers, denies the allegations.