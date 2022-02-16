- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Southeast L.A. native Erick Galindo wanted to make a podcast that his Mexican parents would enjoy.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Eight days into her first-ever U.S. headlining tour, Mexican indie artist Silvana Estrada was trapped in by ice.
- Nick Vadala - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
"Bel-Air," the long-awaited dramatic reboot to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," finally made its premiere over the weekend, bringing us a gritty reimagining of one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
Achieving a healthy work/life balance probably has never been more challenging, with smartphones and other avenues of communication making it easier than ever for a family member to contact you during work hours or for you to get sucked into work emails at night while you’re trying to enjoy …
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
"Red Carpet: Hollywood, China and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy" by Erich Schwartzel; Penguin Press (400 pages, $28)
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Feb. 7:
- Richard Chin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
The novel on which the Disney movie was based dealt with loss, loneliness and racism.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
Erich Schwartzel loves movies. He spent much of his childhood in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, watching every film he could get his hands on. He was the kid who followed the Academy Awards obsessively and made his family throw Oscar parties every year.
- Dan Cryer - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
A deep dive into the marriages of Native people with whites, focusing on five families.
- John Wilkens - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Barbara Walter, a political scientist at UC San Diego, has been studying civil wars for 30 years. She understands the script they follow: how they ignite, how they escalate, how they end.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Gerrick D. Kennedy remembers Whitney Houston's death all too clearly. It was 10 years ago this month. He was a 24-year-old music reporter with the Los Angeles Times covering a pre-Grammy event when he unexpectedly spoke with the disheveled singer after observing her erratic behavior in the b…
- Chris Barsanti - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
A deft cultural history about a frequently mocked, ignored or misunderstood decade.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Dakota storytellers, Teresa Peterson writes, are "loved and respected," seen as keepers of culture, tradition and history. Their stories were rarely written down but were passed down through the telling, until modern times began to change this.
- Carole E. Barrowman - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
A dazzling, extraordinarily imagined fantasy that explores the events of "Black Leopard, Red Wolf," from a different point of view.
- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Nina Mingya Powles' poetic and personal essay collection explores her relationship with nature and our ever-changing world.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- PR Newswire
-
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned annual Caribbean Fine Art Fair, (CaFA), now in its 12th year, returns virtually and in person to Barbados this March, with a focus on the works of over four dozen Black and Caribbean artists, and a spotlight also on the hot sub…
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allison Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network’s president, is leaving after an internal inquiry found violations of news standards, parent company WarnerMedia said.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Allison Gollust, CNN’s chief marketing officer and the romantic partner of ousted CNN leader Jeff Zucker, resigned Tuesday.
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — P.J. O'Rourke, the prolific author and satirist who re-fashioned the irreverence and “Gonzo” journalism of the 1960s counterculture into a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, has died at age 74.
Bonnie Raitt will do 2022 summer tour with Mavis Staples that opens in Cincinnati and concludes in San Diego
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples are teaming up for a 2022 summer tour that will open July 19 in Cincinnati and conclude Sept. 27 in San Diego at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It looks like things are calming down for Ye, whose Instagram of late has been full of ALL-CAPS posts. On Tuesday, he — or his team? — showed contrition for his recent behavior.