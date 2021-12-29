The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Remaining performances of “The Nutcracker” ballet have been canceled due to positive tests for coronavirus, the New York City Ballet announced Tuesday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When Emmanuel “E-Man” Noisette first encountered Black Panther in the Marvel comic books, he finally “felt what representation should feel like.”
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hugh Jackman has COVID-19, he announced Tuesday on social media. The actor was fully vaccinated and got his booster shot at the beginning of December.
Britney Spears gearing up to ‘push’ herself in 2022, reflects on ‘unforgivable’ hurt from family: ‘I was screaming inside’
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears is giving fans a piece of her heart ahead of the new year.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID despite getting a booster shot three weeks ago.
- AP
BRUSSELS (AP) — In a setback for the Belgian government, an advisory body on Tuesday suspended a Cabinet-ordered closure of the cultural sector — saying that new coronavirus restrictions imposed on cinemas and theaters are unreasonable.
- By The Associated Press
- Eric Webb - Austin American-Statesman (TNS)
AUSTIN, Texas — They've walked among us for months now. Finally, we'll get to see what happened when the "Queer Eye" team came to Austin.
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Long ago — well, it seems like a long time ago — I was a full-time movie critic who every December would name my 10 favorite movies of the year, along with a handful of runners-up. Because I'd typically seen close to a couple hundred films that year, it was an interesting exercise, though I …
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- Daniel Neman - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
ST. LOUIS — Brenda Warner doesn’t like sports in general and doesn’t like football in particular.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A gory horror film about an indigenous myth concerning an ancestral creature tops the DVD releases for the week of Jan. 4.
Penelope Cruz embraced the challenge of playing single mom with big secret in twist-filled ‘Parallel Mothers’
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Months into rehearsing for the new twist-filled drama “Parallel Mothers,” Penelope Cruz could feel her maternal instincts taking over.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Before she had a finished script, a committed cast or even a solid sense of where her characters might go, Issa Rae knew that "Insecure" would have a killer soundtrack.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ten seasons in, “Letterkenny” still hasn’t found a character it can’t make fun of.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The first minutes of "Station Eleven" take place during a stage play. When an actor suddenly pauses his lines and collapses, Jeevan, played by Himesh Patel, jumps up from his seat and rushes onstage to help. "He's having a heart attack," he says.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — FX’s “Atlanta” concluded its heralded second season on May 10, 2018.
Appreciation: How Joan Didion punctured California narratives about manifest destiny ... with a potato masher
- Carolina A. Miranda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Can a single object contain within it the narratives of a family and an entire nation? If so, for Joan Didion that item may have been a potato masher.