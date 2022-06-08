- AP
-
A New York woman searching for her lost dog got a surprise when it was found by Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank. While filming a movie in Albany, the actor reunited a lost pooch with distraught owner Chelsea Blackwell. She was searching for her missing dachshund, Blue, on Monday when she came upon a film crew. She began asking if anyone had seen her dog. The crew told her one of the stars had found her dog. Soon, a car pulled up and there was the missing the dog happily sitting on Swank's lap. Swank has a history of adopting dogs.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Blondie has figured out where to put their heart of glass — a big ’ol box. The iconic rockers said Wednesday they will release their first authorized collection in their 50-year history, a set that includes 124 tracks, 36 of which were never issued. “Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982” drops Aug. 26. The remastered music is accompanied by two volumes of liner notes, track-by-track commentary, a 120-page illustrated discography and dozens of previously unpublished photos. The heart of the box set is the band’s first six studio albums and the hits “Heart of Glass,” “Atomic,” “Tide Is High,” “Sunday Girl,” “Rapture” and “Call Me.”
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A remarkable number of the films by David Cronenberg could easily be called "Crimes of the Future." In fact, he already used the title once before, on a short feature in 1970. His latest film, also called "Crimes of the Future" but unrelated to the earlier work apart from the title, continue…
- Scott Greenstone - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — Here's a problem I had when I was prepping to review the new "Top Gun: Maverick" movie: I'd never seen the original one.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
-
Drew Brees is officially done at NBC Sports after one year. NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua says in a phone interview with The Associated Press that Brees will not be a part of the network’s NFL and Notre Dame coverage this year. The New York Post reported last month that the former quarterback would not be coming back as a studio or game analyst. Brees took to social media following that report and said he had not decided his future. Bevacqua says conversations with Brees have centered around him wanting to spend more time with family.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When Eric Kripke is afraid of things, he puts them on-screen and blows them up. But the creator of "The Boys," Amazon's irreverent spin on the superhero genre, is not at all scared to tell you that the series at its core is a "dark satire about late-stage capitalism" and a "takedown of toxic…
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
“Dark Winds” is set in the early 1970s, and the new AMC drama series feels like a throwback with its simple storytelling and measured pace.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. I'm planning a road trip in an older vehicle with a CD and cassette player, but no AUX jack. I have a cassette adapter with a mini-plug, but I've become accustomed to playing my music from a USB stick in my newer vehicles. Is there some gizmo that can let me use a USB stick through my setup?
- Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Though they had no idea as they were experiencing it, legions of "Stranger Things" viewers have been recently indoctrinated into a secular belief system that has already transformed millions of lives. The text that led them there? Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)."
- Bo Emerson - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — One day Catherine Burns was sitting in the passenger seat of her friend Alex's car, parked at a mini-mart, waiting for him to emerge with a cup of coffee.
- Dorany Pineda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When Will McCormack and Michael Govier set out to write and direct a short animated film about a couple mourning their child, they had no idea it would become a viral hit and win an Academy Award. But they did know they also wanted to turn it into a book.
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO -- Rich Cohen was walking down State Street on a recent rainy morning and he was not alone, though he appeared to be. “I feel like I hear my father’s voice all the time as I am walking around, especially when I am back in Chicago,” he said.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
In these times of dire memoirs — hard stories by survivors of war and abuse, emigration and illness — is there a place for an older white guy recalling golden summers of golf and boating? I think there is, when it's written as tenderly as "The Summer Friend," Charles McGrath's ode to friends…
Review: 'The Visitors,' by Jessi Jezewska Stevens: A woman navigates a crumbling world and identities during the time of Occupy Wall Street
- Ellen Akins - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Opening this novel, Jessi Jezewska Stevens' second, you encounter what look like computer terminal commands on solid black rectangles — and that I didn't even know what to call this probably says more about me than about the book, but still ... be prepared to shrug it off, along with subsequ…
Review: 'Dream Drawings: Configurations of a Timeless Kind,' by N. Scott Momaday: A collection of poetic essays and drawings by Kiowa writer
- Linda LeGarde Grover - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
I have heard Kiowa writer and Pulitzer Prize winner N. Scott Momaday say in his beautifully deep, musical voice that he believes poetry to be the highest form of expression, and that he aspires to be a poet — modest words for the Native elder who is the honored grandfather of 20th- and 21st-…
Review: 'Sleeping Alone: Stories,' by Ru Freeman: An accomplished debut collection of short stories from the author of 'On Sal Mal Lane'
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
In Waterville, Maine, Maya visits Venus Day Spa & Bistro to have a spa facial. She brings "tropical brown skin to the table" and also a "bliss-resistant body." Suzanne, the salon's owner, puts her at ease, first by massaging away nerves and then by sharing confidences about her mother wh…
Review: 'Pig Years,' by Ellyn Gaydos: A seasonal farmhand writes about the beauty and toughness of making a living off the land
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
There's no doubt that Ellyn Gaydos loves pigs. Just read her descriptions of piglets, suckling with their "secret pink tongues," or running across a field, "a cluster of small ears in the wind."
Review: 'The Wet Hex' by Sun Yung Shin: In mythic poems, Shin explores the world of transnational adoption and the lives of the 'castaways'
- Elizabeth Hoover - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Sun Yung Shin dedicates her revelatory fourth collection, "The Wet Hex," to those "cast away," using a verb to remind readers that abandonment is an action imbued with intention and responsibility. In the formally innovative poems that follow, she demonstrates that castaways generate unique …
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Judy Huth recalled being distraught while describing an allegation that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her near a game room at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. While shedding tears, Huth testified in a civil trial of Cosby on Tuesday that he molested her when she was 16. She claims Cosby tried to put his hand down her tight pants, exposed himself before he forced Huth to touch him sexually on a bed in a “blue room,” which she says was adjacent to the game room. She says Cosby said Cosby forced her to perform a sex act in the bedroom. Cosby has denied the allegations by Huth.
- By KATE BRUMBACK - Associated Press
-
Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” have been found guilty in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019, and the trial began about three weeks ago. The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta said a jury found the pair guilty of all charges Tuesday. Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years. An accountant who worked for them also was found guilty.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
The organization behind the Oscars has named Bill Kramer as their new CEO. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that Kramer, who currently presides over the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, will succeed Dawn Hudson in the role starting in July. In his stead as CEO, Kramer will oversee the Oscars, the film academy’s membership, the organization’s education and mentorship initiatives as well as the museum and the collections housed in the Margaret Herrick Library and Academy Film Archive. Kramer helped open the Academy Museum last September, which has sold over 550,000 tickets in its first nine months of operation.