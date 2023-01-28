Sherman's Lagoon

Film academy to conduct ‘review’ after Andrea Riseborough’s surprise Oscar nod

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Just days after nominations for this year’s Oscars were unveiled, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday that it is “conducting a review” of this year’s nominees to make sure none of them violated the organization’s rules around campaigning.

Oh, brother! WWE star, Eagles coach ready for big weekend

  • By DAN GELSTON - AP Sports Writer

Mike Rallis and Nick Rallis grew up in the Minneapolis suburbs as professional wrestling and football fans. Mike Rallis is now better know as WWE star Madcap Moss. Rallis is the linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Rallis is expected to take part Saturday in WWE's Royal Rumble. It's one of the biggest events each year for the company. Nick Rallis will coach the Eagles on Sunday in the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Federal appeals court hears case of hidden murals

  • LISA RATHKE

A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether the Vermont Law and Graduate School modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels nearly 30 years later against the artist’s wishes. The school said some in the school community found the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” to be racially offensive. Artist Sam Kerson sued the school in federal court in Vermont and lost. He appealed, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard his case on Friday.

'A Thousand and One' and 'Going to Mars' win top prizes at Sundance

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

As part of its first in-person event in three years, the Sundance Film Festival announced its awards on Friday. A.V. Rockwell's "A Thousand and One" took the grand jury prize in the U.S. dramatic competition, while Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson's "Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Proj…

'20 Days in Mariupol' wins Sundance audience award

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Mstyslav Chernov’s documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” a first-person account of the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, won the audience prize for world cinema documentary at the Sundance Film Festival. Juries for the various sections at the festival announced the winners at an awards ceremony Friday in Park City, Utah. “20 Days in Mariupol” is a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline,” and comprised of the 30 hours of footage Chernov and his colleagues shot in the city under siege before they were extracted. The Sundance Film Festival runs through Sunday.

Movie review: ‘Shotgun Wedding’ aims to please with action and laughs

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

Of modern film comedies about weddings – “Bridesmaids,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Father of the Bride,” “Wedding Crashers,” “The Proposal” – “Shotgun Wedding” is the first to feature Balinese pirates trying to hold a wedding party hostage and shaking down the father of the bride for $45 million …

Review: Bring tissues to the Oscar-nominated 'Close,' but also a little skepticism

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Close" badly wants your tears and, on occasion, it earns them. A flawlessly acted, precision-tooled heartbreaker from 31-year-old Belgian writer-director Lukas Dhont, it tells an Edenic love story, conjuring a rapturous state of intimacy that gives way to a tragic fall from grace. What give…

Sylvia Syms, 'Ice Cold in Alex,' and 'The Queen' star, dies

  • AP

Actress Sylvia Syms, who starred in classic British films including “Ice Cold in Alex” and “Victim,” has died at the aged of 89. Syms’ children said she “died peacefully” on Friday at Denville Hall, a London retirement home for actors and entertainers. Born in London in 1934, Syms became a British cinema stalwart in the 1950s and 60s. Her films include World War II adventure “Ice Cold in Alex,” rock musical “Expresso Bongo” and thriller “Victim,” the first British film to deal openly with homosexuality. Syms played Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1991 TV film “Thatcher: The Final Days,” and appeared as the Queen Mother Elizabeth in 2006 film “The Queen.”