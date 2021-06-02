Sherman's Lagoon

Artists, culture workers eligible for pandemic relief grants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Artists and workers in the state's cultural institutions who have suffered hardship during the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for help through the latest round of grants from the Artist Relief Fund, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts announced Wednesday.

+4
Review: A familiar adventure story in ‘Edge of the Word’
Review: A familiar adventure story in ‘Edge of the Word’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

If the new adventure film “ Edge of the Word,” about a British explorer and soldier in 1840s Borneo, seems suspiciously like “The Man Who Would Be King” and “Lord Jim,” it’s for good reason. It was the inspiration for both. Both Rudyard Kipling and Joseph Conrad were moved by the true story …

Santa Fe Opera gears up for ticket sales, season opener

  • By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The gates at the famed Santa Fe Opera are open again, and General Director Robert Meya said Wednesday that he and the entire company are excited to return to the stage in July following nearly a year of preparation and planning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Movie review: 'Spirit Untamed' a grounded, sweet film with moving message

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

While reading the credits of the new animated feature “Spirit Untamed,” a few things stick out: the first is the star-studded voice cast, but the second is how many women played key roles in bringing the the film to life. “Spirit Untamed,” the second film in the “Spirit” franchise, which als…