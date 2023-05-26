Sherman's Lagoon

Sherman&apos;s Lagoon

 Jim Toomey
Australians felt special connection to Tina Turner through their Nutbush dance and rugby league
Australians felt special connection to Tina Turner through their Nutbush dance and rugby league

Tina Turner’s death is being mourned around the world. But in Australia, many people felt a special connection to the singer. Australia holds the world record for the most number of people to dance to her song “Nutbush City Limits,” and Turner became the face of rugby league for a generation of Australians after appearing on a series of popular television ads for the sport. Her appearances helped boost female viewership. The U.S.-born singer died Wednesday at age 83 at her home Küsnacht near Zurich. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Sydney radio station WSFM that Turner provided a “soundtrack to our lives.”

Tom Hanks urges Harvard grads to defend the truth and resist indifference
Tom Hanks urges Harvard grads to defend the truth and resist indifference

Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks told graduates of Harvard University to be superheroes in their defense of truth and American ideals, and to resist those who twist the truth. Hanks told the students during the keynote address at Harvard's 372nd commencement ceremony on Thursday that they had options to either embrace liberty and freedom, or to remain indifferent. Hanks, who was awarded an honorary doctor of arts degree, poked fun at his own lack of academic credentials on a stage filled with some of the world’s brightest minds and most accomplished scientists, before fist bumping those who were graduating summa cum laude.

Sam Smith explains abrupt ending of Manchester concert: 'Something was really wrong'

  Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Sam Smith offered their profuse apologies Wednesday for walking out on a Manchester, England, concert after noticing "something was really wrong" with their voice. And what turned out to be a vocal cord injury has since resulted in the cancellation of shows that had already been rescheduled …

Oprah Winfrey praises ‘forever goddess’ Tina Turner. The Obamas and Lizzo do too

  Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In a series of tributes, Queen of Daytime TV Oprah Winfrey paid tribute to the Queen of Rock and Roll Tina Turner, praising the late musician’s contributions as an artist, survivor and dear friend.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

Dudamel in surprise move resigns from Paris Opéra 2 years into 6-year contract
Dudamel in surprise move resigns from Paris Opéra 2 years into 6-year contract

  By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Gustavo Dudamel surprisingly announced his resignation as music director of the Paris Opéra, two seasons into a six-year contract scheduled to run through the 2026-27 season. A 42-year-old Venezuelan who lives in Madrid, Dudamel was hired in February by the New York Philharmonic as its music director starting with the 2026-27 season. He has been music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009, a tenure that will end when Dudamel starts in New York. His early exit from Paris at the end of the current season in August could free the conductor for additional engagements in New York, where Jaap van Zweden leaves after the 2023-24 season. Dudamel says he plans to “spend more time” with family.