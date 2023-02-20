Phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have gotten off to a rocky start, but Ant-Man is bigger than ever at the box office. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” opened with $104 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, easily surpassing the box-office debuts of the previous two Ant-Man films. It’s easily the largest opening of the year so far, even though critics and audiences have given the film low scores. With $2.243 billion globally, Cameron’s sci-fi sequel has now just surpassed “Titanic” as the third-highest grossing film ever. Last week’s top film, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” slid to fourth place with $5.5 million.