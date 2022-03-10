Sherman's Lagoon

Sherman&apos;s Lagoon
Closed for decades, theater returns to Lebanon's Tripoli
Closed for decades, theater returns to Lebanon's Tripoli

  • By AJ NADDAFF - Associated Press

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — The hissing of a water hose spraying the ground reverberates around the walls of the dimly lit Empire Cinema in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli. From the floor of a paint-chipped room that was once a ticket office, a man sorts through rusty bolts and screws, while …

Movie review: 'The Adam Project' a sentimental time travel adventure

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

What if you had a chance, as an adult, to revisit nagging issues with your parents? To reconcile with your younger self? Could it fix the past, or possibly even the future? This is the question undertaken rather literally in Shawn Levy’s clever time travel flick “The Adam Project.”

New Zealand to merge public TV and radio as audiences shift
New Zealand to merge public TV and radio as audiences shift

  • By NICK PERRY - Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Noting the rapid changes taking place in how people consume news and entertainment, New Zealand's government on Thursday said it would merge its public television and radio broadcasters into a single new organization it hopes will be better placed to reach youn…

Timeline of events since Jussie Smollett reported attack
Timeline of events since Jussie Smollett reported attack

  • AP

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett will be sentenced Thursday for his conviction on charges that he lied to Chicago police when the former “Empire” actor and R&B singer reported being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack more than three years ago. Some key moments in the story:

Over 70 Hollywood heavy-hitters slam controversial Oscar changes in open letter

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — With the Academy Awards less than three weeks away, more than 70 prominent film professionals — including Oscar winners James Cameron, Kathleen Kennedy, John Williams and Guillermo del Toro — issued a letter Wednesday urging the academy to reverse a controversial plan they argu…

Literary journal Conjunctions to shut down this fall

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent literary journal is shutting down this fall after losing support from its publisher, Bard College. Conjunctions, founded in 1981 by Bradford Morrow and the recipient of numerous awards, has been a forum for writers ranging from W.S. Merwin and Richard Powers to Ke…

Sheltering from bombs, Ukraine's 'cellar violinist' plays on

  • By PAOLO SANTALUCIA - Associated Press

ROME, Italy (AP) — A gentle tune from a violin played by a musician who has been dubbed Ukraine’s “cellar violinist” is a lullaby for a child sheltered in the dark basement of an apartment building in the besieged Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Andrew Rossi's Warhol docuseries aims to 'unerase his biography'

  • Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

PITTSBURGH — Andy Warhol captured Andrew Rossi's imagination from the time he was a kid checking out the Pittsburgh native's artwork at New York City galleries and watching his many television appearances.

'Turning Red' review: Pixar unleashes a big, fluffy, colorful gem

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

In "Turning Red," 13-year-old Meilin (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) lives a very normal life, mostly. The only child in a warm Chinese Canadian family, she gets good grades at secondary school, hangs with her three besties, helps her mother run their ancestral family temple, enjoys her dad's coo…

Sound Advice: Useful reader feedback and a great kitchen gadget

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I recently read your column about the Ryobi inflator and the higher prices in different areas of the country. I had the same experience with the Ryobi inflator at my local Home Depot. I ended up buying one on eBay for $21.99, brand new with free shipping.