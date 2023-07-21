Despite starring in the blockbuster franchises like “Avatar” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Zoe Saldaña was too intimidated at first to say yes to a role in Taylor Sheridan's new series “Special Ops: Lioness." Saldaña says she has ADD and is dyslexic so she finds the task of learning a lot of dialogue to be “daunting" and says she's gravitated to the action genre to help keep her focused. One year after passing on the project, Saldana called Sheridan to say she had a change of heart. In “Lioness,” Saldaña plays a CIA operative in a secret program that has female spies befriend women with ties to terror organizations. It debuts Saturday on Paramount+.