- Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)
Just about every formidable movie actor eventually plays a detective. That doesn't mean it's easy.
- Sonaiya Kelley Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nicole Cooke-Johnson and her grandmother, Barbara Cooke, cried tears of joy the first time they saw Regina King's "One Night in Miami...." In fact, they were so moved they watched it twice.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
"Vanquish" is an example of the sort of pandemic-friendly filmmaking that, for a while, it looked like we were going to be stuck with but hopefully won't be.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
What is so good about being bad?
- Charles McNulty Los Angeles Times (TNS)
William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" has maintained its centuries-long hold on the popular imagination for an obvious reason. Love — particularly of the idealized youthful variety — is never out of style.
- By JIM HEINTZ Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is asking the European Court of Human Rights to block Russia from enforcing penalties that could cost the broadcaster millions of dollars.
The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAN SEWELL Associated Press
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Rodney Muterspaw figures J.D. Vance has already shown he's got what it takes to be a U.S. senator.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor's apartment is writing a book.
- Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) said Thursday that the National Labor Relations Board had ratified the election to form a union for educators at the training center of Second City in Chicago.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Sharon Osbourne will get to talk “The Talk” when she breaks her silence about her unceremonious exit from the Emmy Award-winning CBS chatfest.
- Theresa Braine New York Daily News (TNS)
Princess Diana and Diana Prince have more in common, as it turns out, than a flip-flopped name.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
Justin Theroux isn’t leaving his divorce to the public’s imagination.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
The former “American Idol” hopeful who unexpectedly left the show this week has broken his silence.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
Mission: panic.
- By COLLEEN BARRY AP Fashion Writer
MILAN (AP) — Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele is celebrating the fashion house’s 100th anniversary this year, giving historic sweep to a collection unveiled virtually Thursday that embraced its equestrian heritage, borrowed references from the Tom Ford era and outright stole from t…
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Members of the Monkees, R.E.M., Dashboard Confessional and The Black Keys are turning out for a virtual tribute concert next month for Adam Schlesinger, who died of COVID-19 a year ago.
ROME (AP) — The Venice Film Festival said Thursday it will give its lifetime achievement award this year to Oscar-winning director and actor Roberto Benigni.
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 10, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A television series starring Josh Brolin and now in production in New Mexico will employ up to 300 crew members and 2,000 people as extras and background actors, the state Film Office announced Thursday.