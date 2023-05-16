Sherman's Lagoon

Sherman&apos;s Lagoon

 Jim Toomey
0
0
0
0
0

Danny Masterson's rape retrial: Closing arguments set to begin
Ap
AP

Danny Masterson's rape retrial: Closing arguments set to begin

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday at the second rape trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. Masterson is charged with raping three women at his Los Angeles home between 2001 and 2003. Attorneys for both sides rested their cases Friday. Masterson’s first trial ended in a mistrial in December. Jurors were hopelessly deadlocked on all three counts. The 47-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty. He could get 45 years in prison if convicted on all three counts. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller will be first to give a closing argument in court Tuesday morning.

Striking Hollywood writers vow not to picket Tony Awards, opening the door to some kind of show
Ap
AP

Striking Hollywood writers vow not to picket Tony Awards, opening the door to some kind of show

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Striking members of the Writers Guild of America have said they will not picket next month’s Tony Award telecast, clearing a thorny issue facing show organizers and opening the door for some sort of Broadway razzle-dazzle. The union last week denied a request by Tony organizers to have a waiver for their June 11 glitzy live telecast, and it reiterated that in a statement late Monday. But the guild gave hope that some sort of Tony show might go on, saying organizers “are altering this year’s show to conform with specific requests from the WGA, and therefore the WGA will not be picketing the show.”

Grizzlies' Morant in limbo again, awaits review of latest gun video on social media
Ap
AP

Grizzlies' Morant in limbo again, awaits review of latest gun video on social media

  • By TERESA M. WALKER - AP Sports Writer

Ja Morant still had his endorsement deals Monday. His latest gun video on social media is costing him plenty in public relations currency, but he hasn't lost any money because of it. That could change any day. Once again, Morant is in limbo. He's awaiting the outcome of yet another NBA investigation into what could end up becoming a cataclysmic off-court decision. The clock is ticking with Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for June 1. Commissioner Adam Silver traditionally holds a news conference before the Finals. Morant's status will be a big topic as league officials gather information about the latest off-court issue involving Morant and possible firearms.

Ap
AP

Movie review: Trace Lysette shines in the quietly powerful 'Monica'

  • Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Toward the end of "Monica," the titular character's brother looks over to her and mentions he still doesn't know much about her life. The audience doesn't know that much more about Monica either, but these details are unimportant in this quietly powerful film.

Book Review: A brilliant new story collection by Jolene McIlwain awaits in 'Sidle Creek'
Ap
AP

Book Review: A brilliant new story collection by Jolene McIlwain awaits in 'Sidle Creek'

  • By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press

A couple who looks for prophecies on the eggshells of red-winged blackbirds. A veteran whose PTDS is triggered by Fourth of July fireworks. A woman stricken with guilt because she stole a Reese’s peanut butter cup from a kindly gas station owner as a child. These are just a few of the unforgettable characters in Jolene McIlwain’s outstanding debut collection of short fiction, “Sidle Creek.” Associated Press reviewer Ann Levin says the 22 linked stories evoke the beautiful but bruised landscape of rural western Pennsylvania, where the author grew up. Published by Melville House, “Sidle Creek” will be released on Tuesday.

Nigerian Afrobeat star Kuti arrested over alleged police assault
Ap
AP

Nigerian Afrobeat star Kuti arrested over alleged police assault

  • By CHINEDU ASADU - Associated Press

A Nigerian Afrobeat star has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer in the commercial hub of Lagos. Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said Kuti was arrested and detained at the police headquarters in the city after turning himself in. Viral videos had shown the Afrobeat star — the son of Nigerian musical icon and political agitator Fela — pushing a police officer along a major road in Lagos on Saturday. Kuti later tweeted that the officer in question “tried to kill me and my family." Nigeria’s police chief ordered an investigation into the incident.

EU backs Microsoft buying Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard. But the $69B deal is still at risk
Ap
AP

EU backs Microsoft buying Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard. But the $69B deal is still at risk

  • By KELVIN CHAN - AP Business Writer

The European Union has approved Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard. The EU said Monday that it decided the deal won’t stifle competition for popular console titles like Call of Duty and accepted the U.S. tech company’s remedies to boost competition in cloud gaming. But the blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy because British regulators have rejected it and U.S. authorities are trying to thwart it. The all-cash deal announced more than a year ago has been scrutinized by regulators worldwide over fears that it would give Microsoft and its Xbox console control of Activision’s hit franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi to receive PEN America's Freedom to Write Award
Ap
AP

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi to receive PEN America's Freedom to Write Award

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

The Iranian writer, journalist and human rights activist Narges Mohammadi will be honored at this week’s PEN America Literary Gala. Mohammadi, currently jailed for “spreading propaganda,” is to receive the 2023 PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award. Mohammadi’s husband, the journalist and activist Taghi Rahmani, will accept the prize on her behalf. The PEN gala will take place Thursday night at the American Museum of Natural History, with fellow honorees including “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, winner of the PEN/Audible Literary Service Award.

Book Review: Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole writes a book about his baseball team's origins
Sports
AP

Book Review: Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole writes a book about his baseball team's origins

  • By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER - Associated Press

Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole has written a new book about his baseball team. “Banana Ball” explores the origins of the Georgia-based ballclub that became a national phenomenon with its unique and cheeky style of playing the game. Associated Press reviewer Mike Householder writes that “Banana Ball” provides an engaging look at the team’s founding and its “fans first, entertain always” philosophy, but it comes across as too much of a 200-odd-page advertisement. According to Householder, the book really scores when it focuses on Cole’s personal backstory as well as his early days of trying to build the Banana empire.

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 21-27
Ap
AP

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 21-27

  • By The Associated Press

Celebrities having birthdays during the week of May 21-27 include model Naomi Campbell, actor-comedian Mike Myers and singer Patti LaBelle. “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler turns 37, singer Maxwell hits 50 and singer Jewel reaches 49. Other celebs with big days include actor Priscilla Presley, “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone and singer Lauryn Hill. Singer Stevie Nicks turns 75, actor Pam Grier hits 74 and singer Lenny Kravitz is 59. Birthday wishes also are appropriate for actor Helena Bonham Carter, actor Todd Bridges of “Diff’rent Strokes” and actor Louis Gossett Jr.