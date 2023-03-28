“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is, first and foremost, a gift for fans of the decades-old tabletop game. But luckily, that's not all it is. A viewer unfamiliar with D&D will still find much to like, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck, because the film is unafraid to laugh at itself, proving fantasy can be both adventurous and funny, too. A charismatic Chris Pine is the anchor of the enterprise, lending comic chops and a knack for seeming to be both inside the movie and outside looking in. Hugh Grant makes the most of yet another comic villain role. Opens Friday in theaters.