Senior British politicians are calling on the BBC to rapidly investigate claims that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. Neither the star nor the youth was identified. Though the age of sexual consent in Britain is 16, it’s a crime to make or possess indecent images of anyone under 18. In a statement, the BBC said “we treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.”