A “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel and an adaptation of “The Color Purple” Broadway musical are coming to theaters in 2023, Warner Bros. said Wednesday.
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A former “Survivor” contestant has been charged in Virginia with grand larceny, authorities said.
Leslie West, whose band Mountain helped lay the groundwork for heavy metal with fuzzy, hard-riffing songs like the cowbell-enhanced “Mississippi Queen,” has died. He was 75.
LONDON (AP) — Stella Tennant, the aristocratic British model who was a muse to designers such as Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace, died suddenly at the age of 50, her family said Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Soprano Rebecca Luker, a three-time Tony nominated actor who starred in some of the biggest Broadway hits of the past three decades, died Wednesday. She was 59
Pete Docter's “Soul” features stairway-to-heaven visions of the afterlife, a pre-birth “before” realm where souls are glowing turquoise orbs and an in-between spiritual realm trafficked by some kind of psychedelic pirate. And yet, kind of magically, it's about “just regular old living.”
When a public company makes news, a chief executive can expect a text or call from Maria Bartiromo.
One of the most critically acclaimed American films of 2020, "Minari," has been classified a foreign-language film ahead of the Golden Globes.
Emerald Fennell wanted to write about female rage. Before #MeToo became ubiquitous, she had been thinking about complacency and the teen movies of her youth where consent was often little more than a throwaway joke. That’s when the idea for her audacious debut “ Promising Young Woman,” out F…
Q. I read your column about $300 bookshelf speakers and want to build a stereo system to play CDs and listen to music from my phone. I already have the CD player. What would be a good but affordable receiver or integrated amplifier to use with them?
Paris was not burning in August 1944, but the threat was very real. With the French public at the breaking point after more than four years under Nazi rule, the resistance in open rebellion and American troops on the way, Hitler commanded that the city be razed, and explosives were being set…
‘Home Alone 2’ actress who played ‘pigeon lady’ says Christmas will be ‘very dark’ for her and others living alone
The holidays aren’t always bright and shiny for this “Home Alone 2" actress, pandemic or not.
It may be the unique circumstances in which we are living, but it feels like every movie released in 2020 turns out to be about subsistence. Right until the final light is extinguished (or the final fade to black), it's all about getting by as best we can, for as long as that may be.
LOS ANGELES — Actor and comedian Leonard Robinson has no problem with Tom Cruise's recent on-set rant about COVID-19 safety. After being shut in and shut down for so long, he gets why any behavior that could compromise a successful return to set or stage would be upsetting.
We've been waiting a long time for "Soul," but maybe this is when we most need it. The latest Pixar movie, directed by Pete Docter ("Inside Out," "Up") and co-directed by Kemp Powers, was originally supposed to be in theaters last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic moved it to a Christmas …
Holiday-themed video games are not nearly as common as holiday-themed TV shows or movies, but if you want to get into the Christmas spirit with a game or two before Santa Claus visits, there are options out there. Here is a selection of some recent releases and old favorites.
They say lightning doesn't strike twice, and maybe that's also true for superhero movies. The 2017 "Wonder Woman," directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot as Amazon warrior Diana Prince, arrived on screens like a welcome lightning bolt: dazzling and funny and surprisingly soulful. I…
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 14:
A Christmas spent at home with immediate loved ones means that families need lots of Christmas movies that are fun for the whole family. Here are a few ideas for classic Christmas movies that have stood the test of time and are sure to please both parents and kids celebrating the holiday at home.
Movie review: Carey Mulligan takes a ferocious, code-switching turn in coolly styled rape-revenge fantasy 'Promising Young Woman'
You’ve never seen a girl quite like Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” before. The daring directorial debut of the English actress and writer (showrunner of “Killing Eve” Season 2; Camilla Parker Bowles on “The Crown”) is an unapologetic stiletto straight to the teeth of insidious rap…