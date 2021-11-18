- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” Frank Capra’s story about redemption and a life fulfilled, bombed at the box office when it was released in early 1947.
- Tanya Wildt - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas has already begun and this year it's packed with plenty of new holiday movies to binge for hours — or days.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Early in "Bruised," down-and-out Jackie seems to intentionally provoke a raging reaction from her much-larger boyfriend. The confrontation turns into vigorous, consensual sex. Out of context, that could be problematic. In context, it's part of a no-punches-pulled portrait of a person limping…
My worst moment: Alan Cumming and the concussion, fake swastika tattoo and sleeping pills. Life is a cabaret, old chum
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In his newest memoir “Baggage: Tales From a Fully Packed Life,” actor Alan Cumming continues to examine the strangeness of human existence as filtered through stories about his personal and professional life, the latter of which includes everything from film (from “Spice World” to the “X-Men…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Mindy Kaling wants young women watching her new show to be more relaxed about sex than she was.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
All hail "King Richard," an overhand smash of a movie that is rousing, fun, big-hearted, inspirational, celebratory, triumphant and made for absolutely everyone. It's the kind of stand up-and-cheer blockbuster that people say Hollywood doesn't make anymore — because, for the most part, it doesn't.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
It's been a long wait for a new Jane Campion film — her transcendent love story "Bright Star," about the poet John Keats, came out in 2009 — but sometimes waiting makes a gift feel even more special. Nobody makes period films quite like Campion, a master of atmosphere and nuance, and "The Po…
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Dorany Pineda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jason Mott won the fiction prize for his novel “Hell of a Book” at the 2021 virtual National Book Awards Wednesday night, hosted inside the offices of Penguin Random House.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quentin Tarantino's attorney said Wednesday that he has every right to create and sell a series of “Pulp Fiction” NFTs.
- By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS and BERENICE BAUTISTA - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latin Grammy for best new artist is often one of the most coveted awards, as it can only be won once in a lifetime and can open many doors.
- By ADRIAN SAINZ - Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday at a cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, and a search is underway for the shooter, officials said.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — A man was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for setting fire to a car last year in what authorities said was an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
From Oprah to Ellen: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, paid an unannounced visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week for an episode that will air Thursday.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Montel Williams accused fellow tabloid talk show host Tucker Carlson of being “oddly obsessed” with him after the Fox News star talked about Williams’ having dated Vice President Kamala Harris roughly two decades ago — again.
- Colette Bancroft - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
"The Dark Hours" by Michael Connelly; Little, Brown (400 pages, $29)
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
Pittsburgh punk band Anti-Flag has signed on to a letter protesting the use of Amazon One Palm Recognition technology at concerts.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Tracking shots of a solitary figure striding across a Western plain, seen from within the darkened interiors of a home, bookend Jane Campion's “The Power of the Dog." As the man walks, with wrinkled foothills behind him, the camera glides through the house. He goes into and out of view with …
‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ review: Director Lin-Manuel Miranda lights the fuse with Jonathan Larson’s own musical story of himself, before ‘Rent’ and his death
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Artists suffer, and fail, and work miracles, sometimes in the same frazzled measure of their lives. The late Jonathan Larson, who died at 35 in the final week of rehearsals for his off-Broadway (then Broadway, then everywhere) musical smash “Rent,” measured out his own tragically abbreviated…
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — As competition increases for content, Spotify on Wednesday landed another major podcast deal — this time, with J.J. Abrams' Los Angeles production company, Bad Robot.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
It’ll be a sad day for movies the moment Mike Mills stops finding family members to be inspired by. We got “Beginners” because of his father and “20th Century Women” because of his mother. And now, because of his child, we have “C’mon C’mon.”
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
The setting at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles for "Adele: One Night Only," the concert special that aired Sunday on CBS, was well-chosen, and not just because the overhead drone shots looked fabulous and the golden earrings in the shape of the planet Saturn that Adele wore struck an…