Sherman's Lagoon

Sherman&apos;s Lagoon
0
0
0
0
0

+2
With red carpets rolled up, the Oscar race goes virtual
Entertainment
AP

With red carpets rolled up, the Oscar race goes virtual

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — This is the time of year when Hollywood’s awards-season-industrial complex usually shifts into high gear. It’s a frothy, festive run of the year’s final premieres and screenings — all part of a carefully orchestrated dance to court tastemakers and, ultimately, academy voters.

Entertainment
AP

'Big Mouth' speaks volumes about the fears of kids — and adults

  • By Neal Justin Star Tribune (Minneapolis) (TNS)

It was gratifying to watch BoJack Horseman become the most beloved talking equine since Mr. Ed. But there are a number of other irreverent animated series in the streaming galaxy that deserve just as much attention. "Big Mouth" belongs at the top of the list.

Entertainment
AP

'Mank' director David Fincher shares his movie memories

  • By Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Jack Fincher retired from journalism right around the time his son, David, was moving from directing music videos for the likes of Madonna and George Michael to making his first feature film, "Alien 3." Jack, a lifelong movie fan, told David he'd like to try writing a screenplay. David encou…