- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's Madison Square Garden is ready to rock ‘n' roll again.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The husband and wife team who helped make the first COVID-19 vaccine are contributing to a book about their efforts. BioNTech founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci are collaborating with Joe Miller of the Financial Times on “The Vaccine,” St. Martin's Publishing Group announce…
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Linda Martell, one of the pioneers for Black acts in country music and the first Black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry, will be honored at the 2021 CMT Music Awards.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Lorraine Ali Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The pandemic affected everyone in ways large and small, but for those tasked with helping us laugh through the saddest year in recent memory, it was an odd mix of concern, precaution and silliness. Being in production wasn't always comfortable, but the six actors who gathered remotely for Th…
- Lorraine Ali Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A plague with no antidote. Conspiracy theories gone mad. Apocalyptic consequences. Netflix’s revelatory “Sweet Tooth” takes all the nightmarish what-ifs that have rendered us sleepless for more than a year and turns them into a vivid escapist fantasy series that pits darkness and despair aga…
- Tribune News Service Tribune News Service (TNS)
The latest entry in the MonsterVerse franchise, pitting two beloved film titans against each other, tops the DVD releases for the week of June 15.
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Schitt's Creek" made history last year, winning every comedy Emmy handed out during the prime-time broadcast. The drumbeat of acclaim eventually became so insistent that the show's co-creator Dan Levy felt the need to apologize after winning his third Emmy of the evening. "The internet's ab…
- Michael Granberry The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — Luke Wilson and I first met in 1999, when Bill Clinton was president and Luke’s team and mine, the Dallas Cowboys, were only three years removed from a Super Bowl, as opposed to the current 26. Luke lived in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park, in a ramshackle house that felt like the setting…
- Karla Peterson The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Television has been our friend, therapist and escape hatch for almost 15 months now, but with the nation beginning to reopen, it's time to leave the screen behind as we reacquaint ourselves with the world beyond our bubbles.
- By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press
RANA E HEDHUN, Albania (AP) — The Albanian beach site had everything in one place: pine trees, sand, sea, nearby mountains and days of nonstop music.
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Angie Orellana Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Author and singer-songwriter Michelle Zauner’s memoir “Crying in H Mart” is coming to the silver screen.
- By BERENICE BAUTISTA Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Valeria Luiselli is pleased to have passed the libraries’ test with her first novel written directly in English, “Lost Children Archive” (“Sound Desert”), which received the Dublin Literary Award.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Reports of an “explosive” meeting between Mariah Carey and Jay-Z have struck a sour note with the multiplatinum diva, who fought back against days’ worth of rumors with a blistering tweet Monday.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A week after resurfaced photos resulted in an online uproar accusing “The Office” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Ellie Kemper of being a “KKK princess,” the actor has issued a detailed Instagram apology.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sinead O’Connor, the iconoclastic singer-songwriter also known as Shuhada Sadaqat and Mother Bernadette Maria, is retiring from touring and recording.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — That Ellen Burstyn plays a woman who recoils at the very mention of a retirement community in the upcoming film “Queen Bees” is extremely appropriate.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
NBCUniversal will present 7,000 hours of coverage of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics across eight networks and multiple digital platforms from July 20 to Aug. 8.
- By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN Associated Press
“The Ugly Cry,” Danielle Henderson (Viking)
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Rezo Gabriadze, a legendary Georgian theater director and film screenwriter who has won broad fame across the former Soviet Union for movies he wrote, has died. He was 84.