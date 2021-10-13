- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. It’s time to replace my old-school wired stereo, which plays CDs, cassettes and vinyl. I can use wired speakers again, but would really prefer wireless to keep the wife happy. Is it true that Bluetooth does not do justice to vinyl records and CDs, and sound quality is lost when the signal…
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In the original 1978 horror movie “Halloween,” Jamie Lee Curtis plays a teenage babysitter to a little boy named Tommy Doyle. In the latest incarnation of the franchise, “Halloween Kills,” Tommy Doyle is all grown up and facing down Michael Myers once again, and he’s played by Anthony Michael Hall.
- Jenna Ross - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Michelle Young was game.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — It’s been more than three years since the Free Meek Mill movement came to fruition and the Philadelphia rapper was released from the state prison in Chester where he had been serving a two- to four-year sentence for a probation violation stemming from a 2007 gun charge.
What We’re Reading: Playwright Sarah Ruhl’s facial paralysis didn’t follow the usual story, which is why ‘Smile’ is so good
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
A decade ago the playwright Sarah Ruhl gave birth to twins and lost her smile, all at once. She was still in the maternity ward when her expression stuck, then wouldn’t unstick. “My smile walked off my face,” that’s how she puts it in her new memoir, “Smile: The Story of a Face” (Simon &…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 4:
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Clint, you're sideways."
- Trisha Collopy - Star Tribune (TNS)
MIDDLE-GRADE: Minneapolis author Anne Ursu tackles questions of privilege and power in this feminist fairy tale.
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — There was a recent memorial service for the pioneering broadcaster, bestselling author and filmmaker Jeannie Morris, who died in December 2020. She was 85 and the gathering on Oct. 3 was understandably jam-packed at the J. Parker, the restaurant and bar atop the Lincoln Hotel, near…
- Mary Ann Gwinn - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: The many contradictions of Oscar Wilde are captured in this captivating biography.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MARCIA DUNN and RICK TABER - Associated Press
VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Actor William Shatner counted down Wednesday to his wildest role yet: riding a rocket into space, courtesy of “Star Trek” fan Jeff Bezos.
- By MALAK HARB - Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of the most talked about attractions at the world’s fair under way in Dubai is a towering statue made of marble dust that’s raising eyebrows just as the original did more than 500 years ago.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
Paddy Moloney, the Irish folk musician and leader of The Chieftains, has died at the age of 83.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The lead character of television's most popular drama exited the show Monday without a fuss, and without the immediate ratings bump that would be expected if there had been.
- AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Can we talk about the Ted Sarandos memo for a minute? You know, the one obtained by Variety, in which the CEO of Netflix tells his staff that, while he understands many people are quite upset about the many homophobic and transphobic jokes in the Dave Chappelle special "The Closer," it doesn…
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kanye West isn’t just dashing his marriage and presidential aspirations.
- By CODY JACKSON and ANDREW DALTON - Associated Press
VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — As William Shatner prepares to be beamed up Wednesday for his first real-life space flight, and to become at 90 the oldest person ever to enter the final frontier, he's bringing out the awe in the small handful of people around a rural Texas spaceport.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The last time Coldplay put out an album, it was like a warm embrace of Earth. This time, the British foursome has gone bigger — cosmically bigger.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell announced his retirement following the uproar over a concert performance that one attendee described as "the most chaotic show I've ever seen in my entire life."
- KTVF-TV
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A bus that once lured people on sometimes deadly pilgrimages to Alaska’s backcountry can now safely be viewed at the University of Alaska Fairbanks while it undergoes preservation work.