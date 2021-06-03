- By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace barred ethnic minorities from office jobs during the 1960s, the Guardian newspaper reported Thursday, citing documents in Britain’s National Archives.
How ‘In the Heights’ rose up to movie size: A talk with Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Jon M. Chu and star Anthony Ramos
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Lin-Manuel Miranda is the big cheese of the pandemic movie musical.
Chicago music festival organizers reveal how 2021 lineup decisions were made during the pandemic: ‘We couldn’t be more proud’
- Tracy Swartz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — My Chemical Romance was the first act to be announced for the 2020 edition of Riot Fest in Chicago. “We’re tired of you asking, so we’re bringing My Chemical Romance to Riot Fest. September 11-13, 2020,” festival organizers tweeted in January 2020.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
Right off the bat, Steven Spielberg was a crowd-pleaser.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When "Tuca & Bertie" premiered on Netflix in May 2019, it was hailed by critics and viewers as a bold and insightful look at 30-something (bird) women and the weird, funny and frustrating realities of their everyday lives.
- Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
TV spinoffs have been around for decades as a way to build brand recognition and reduce risk.
My worst moment: ‘House’ and ‘The Kominsky Method’ star Lisa Edelstein on an early taste of fame thanks to a NYT profile of her college nightlife
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
For seven seasons, Lisa Edelstein was the voice of reason and efficiency as Dr. Lisa Cuddy on the Fox hospital drama “House.” More recently she’s been playing a character who is the opposite of that, as the chaotic and messy Phoebe on Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method." “Having permission to be…
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times reporters as part of a leak investigation, the newspaper reported Wednesday.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
An image is “captured.” A flash “fires.” A camera “shoots.”
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Are you ready for Taylor Swift’s next big-screen appearance?
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
Actress Arlene Golonka, who appeared on “The Andy Griffith Show” ahead of an expanded role on the spinoff series “Mayberry R.F.D.,” has died at age 85.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A decade before he decided to come out as gay, singer Ricky Martin was put on the spot by journalist Barbara Walters in a 2000 television interview where she told him he could “stop these rumors” about his sexuality with a simple yes or no.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Matthew Perry and fiancee Molly Hurwitz, after dating on and off since 2018, have ended their engagement, the actor said late Tuesday.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Matthew Perry is fine, thank you very much. So says the director of "Friends: The Reunion," who wishes people would stop being "unkind" to the actor.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Alec Baldwin wanted to be one of the most famous killers on television.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Artists and workers in the state's cultural institutions who have suffered hardship during the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for help through the latest round of grants from the Artist Relief Fund, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts announced Wednesday.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
If the new adventure film “ Edge of the Word,” about a British explorer and soldier in 1840s Borneo, seems suspiciously like “The Man Who Would Be King” and “Lord Jim,” it’s for good reason. It was the inspiration for both. Both Rudyard Kipling and Joseph Conrad were moved by the true story …
BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The brother of a boy who some thought was possessed by demons has told the Hartford Courant previously that he resents the retelling of his family's trauma, which features as the plot in the new film “The Conjuring 3.”
- By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The gates at the famed Santa Fe Opera are open again, and General Director Robert Meya said Wednesday that he and the entire company are excited to return to the stage in July following nearly a year of preparation and planning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A harrowing but poetic tale of comradeship, colonialism and the horrors of war won the International Booker Prize for fiction on Wednesday.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
While reading the credits of the new animated feature “Spirit Untamed,” a few things stick out: the first is the star-studded voice cast, but the second is how many women played key roles in bringing the the film to life. “Spirit Untamed,” the second film in the “Spirit” franchise, which als…