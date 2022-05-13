A man who stars on a TV show called “The Bear Whisperer” has been accused of illegally killing a black bear in Alaska’s Kenai Fjords National Park and lying about where it was killed. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says it has filed misdemeanor charges against Harvey Neil Anthony and Nature Productions Inc. The Anchorage Daily News reports Anthony goes by the name of Blaine Anthony in the television series he also produces. An online court records system did not show an attorney for Anthony. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment to Nature Productions Inc. on Thursday. A virtual arraignment hearing in the case is scheduled for next month.