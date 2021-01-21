The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — If there's one thing clear after White House press secretary Jen Psaki's first session with reporters on Wednesday, it's that she's determined to minimize drama in the briefing room.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An unprecedented impeachment hearing failed to keep TV viewers from settling back into familiar, escapist habits last week.
- Marques Harper and Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Step aside, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga. America has found a new inauguration “style icon” in Natalie Biden.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
Ramin Bahrani, the Iranian-American filmmaker, started out small, with the simple story of a pushcart vendor, a Pakistani immigrant selling coffee and doughnuts in New York, in 2005’s “Man Push Cart.” In the years since, his films have steadily grown in scale and melodrama, but they’ve staye…
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
The coronavirus crisis continues to wreak havoc in Hollywood productions.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Border tensions are boiled down to two families in “ No Man’s Land,” an uneven independent thriller with some redeeming qualities. Its heart, and homages to classic Westerns, are in the right place even if the work as a whole is neither as impactful nor epic as the filmmakers were striving for.
- Nardine Saad and Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office Wednesday, celebrities on Twitter cheered on the historic moment — particularly the ascension of a woman to one of the country's highest offices — during a diverse inauguration ceremony.
- Daniel Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
At Wednesday's inauguration, on the spot where insurrectionists barreled over Capitol Police officers and broke into the seat of representative government two weeks ago, superstar Jennifer Lopez at one point in her musical performance lifted a finger and proclaimed: "Una nación, bajo Dios, i…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One name missing in President Donald Trump's flurry of pardons is “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Wednesday marked the 15th anniversary of "High School Musical," which means the time is now or never to revisit our favorite showtunes from the TV movie that started it all.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 11:
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jennifer Lopez: Singer. Actress. Patriotic medley-maker?
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
Hip-hop artist Bow Wow said sorry after a performance at a crowded club in Houston put him in the dog house.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
Moon Taxi, “Silver Dream" (BMG)
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
With symbolism running rampant on Inauguration Day, the soon-to-be president and vice president made subtle nods to the country in their fashion Wednesday.
- Chicago Tribune staff Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The coronavirus pandemic that forced the cancellation of most spring, summer and fall music festivals in 2020 is still raging. For most of the festivals for 2021, there is little more than uncertainty. Most festivals have only tentative dates, many with actual dates have been pushed back to …
- Mary Carole McCauley The Baltimore Sun (TNS)
The filmmaker John Waters was confronted on camera Tuesday with an ugly truth: a great, great grandfather owned enslaved people in the years leading up to the Civil War.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
For director Conor Allyn, making films has always been a family affair. He got his start helming action movies in Indonesia produced by his father, former Dallas political consultant Rob Allyn, and now has 11 features under his belt. Father and son also served as producers on Mexico’s Academ…
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — At the end of Donald Trump's presidency, television networks left the mute button unused.
ROME (AP) — Italian police have recovered a 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th century “Salvator Mundi” painting of Jesus Christ that was stolen from a Naples church during the pandemic without the priests even realizing it was gone.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was scrolling through Twitter a few years ago when she saw a headline that a film adaptation of “The White Tiger” was in the works. She immediately got on the phone to her agent. Her request: Please call the producers and offer her services. At the very least, she wante…