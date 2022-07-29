The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Actor Joe Manganiello got some big surprises when researchers for the PBS show “Finding Your Roots” went digging through his family history. Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. informed the “True Blood” star that the man the family believed to be Manganiello's paternal grandfather really wasn't. The actor says he found out that his real grandfather was a Black man of mixed race. Manganiello says the discovery was “fascinating.” Further research showed that his fifth great-grandfather was a slave who later became free and fought in the Continental Army. The new season of “Finding Your Roots” begins Jan. 3.
Boy band Mirror members injured when massive video screen falls on dancers during Hong Kong performance
At least two members of boy band Mirror were injured Thursday when a humongous video screen crashed onto the stage mid-performance at the Hong Kong Coliseum, landing on one and toppling onto a second.
It takes a lot to rattle Chris Rock.
Madonna has lived to tell her own story.
Less than two weeks after a video of a character appearing to rebuff two Black children at Sesame Place went viral, at least one family has sued the Philadelphia theme park for racial discrimination.
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 23, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti avoid their marriage problems in mystery thriller ‘The Resort’
A tropical vacation on a Mexican beachfront resort can’t solve everything.
Two dancers have been injured at a Cantopop concert in Hong Kong after a massive video screen suspended above the stage fell onto performers below. Cantopop boy band Mirror performed Thursday. It was the fourth of a series of 12 scheduled concerts by the band. Video on social media showed Mirror members Anson Lo and Edan Lui performing with a dozen dancers on stage when one of several suspended LED screens above the stage came crashing down. The falling screen appeared to directly hit one dancer on the head and body, before toppling over onto another performer as the audience screamed in horror, according to clips. Police said both dancers were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.
Two documentaries detailing the punishing effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine will air on PBS’ “Frontline” investigative series. The specials are part of an extensive collaboration between the series and The Associated Press that includes gathering, verifying and cataloging potential war crimes and co-publishing stories and videos from AP and “Frontline” war reporting. “Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes,” will describe the toll of previous Russian conflicts and the invasion of Ukraine. The second documentary, “20 Days in Mariupol,” will view Russia’s attack on the Ukrainian city through the work of AP video journalist Mstyslav Chernov. The films will air on the new “Frontline” season beginning in September.
With "Uncoupled," premiering this week on Netflix, Darren Star (co-creating with "Modern Family" vet Jeffrey Richman) offers up another urban lifestyle fantasy. One can think of it as the third in a New York trilogy beginning with Star's "Sex and the City" and "Younger," or a tetralogy if we…
Diamonds are a girl's best friend, and fame is Marilyn Monroe's worst enemy in the dramatic trailer for Netflix's "Blonde," starring Ana de Armas as the silver-screen icon.
Since her breakthrough role as Vanessa in the film adaptation of “In The Heights,” Melissa Barrera has been working non-stop on the big and small screen. Starting Thursday, she can be seen in “Keep Breathing,” a Netflix miniseries about a woman battling the elements as the lone survivor of a plane crash in the middle of the Canadian wilderness. It’s a wide variety of roles for the Mexican-born Barrera, one of very few actresses defying what roles a Latina can play amidst the lack of representation discussion in Hollywood. She calls the series a “survival show about surviving your mind, surviving your insecurities, your childhood traumas.”
In “Hold on Baby,” King Princess’ second album, there’s something emotionally relatable for all her listeners. Mikaela Straus, the 23-year-old musician behind King Princess, had a viral breakout hit with “1950,” which has over 20 million views on YouTube. She released her debut album, “Cheap Queen,” which proved the artist wasn’t afraid to be experimental with her sound. But unlike her debut, this new album is not just about heartbreak, says Associated Press reviewer Karena Phan. “Hold On Baby” is about trying to find that next epic love story and about self-acceptance.
Beyoncé is entering her Renaissance era.
COVID just can’t get enough of Seth Meyers. Or maybe it’s the other way around.
NEW YORK — Diana Ross is coming out — to New York City and some surrounding areas as the summer comes to an end.
All nine of Atlantic City's casinos could have new labor contracts by the end of the day Thursday. Officials from the Golden Nugget will negotiate with Atlantic City’s main casino workers union on a new contract that would guarantee the seaside gambling resort labor peace for four years. The Golden Nugget is the only one of Atlantic City’s nine casinos without a new deal with Local 54 of the Unite Here union. Thursday’s session follows the successful completion of negotiations Wednesday with Resorts casino on a new contract that contains the same economic elements as those reached with other casinos, including a $22 hourly rate for housekeepers at the end of the four-year contract.
‘The Resort’ review: An old flip phone, a luxury vacation and a mystery with William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti
An old flip phone is found by an American woman while vacationing in Mexico with her husband in “The Resort” on Peacock. The couple has arrived at this lush hotel on the Mayan Riviera for their 10-year anniversary. She, in particular, is looking for anything to distract from the boredom and …
NEW YORK — Broadway audiences are really into the latest revival of “Into The Woods”!