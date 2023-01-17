The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Catherine Muccigrosso - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The upcoming movie “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” an adaptation of the best-selling and beloved by generations novel by Judy Blume, dropped its first trailer Thursday ahead of hitting the silver screen this spring.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Last week saw the American DVD release of "Gerry Anderson: A Life Uncharted" (MPI Home Video), a new documentary on the British producer, writer and director best known here as the man behind "Thunderbirds," the 1960s slow-action puppet adventure show — "filmed in Supermarionation" — and, am…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
You mess with the She Wolf, you get the claws.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Kerry Washington has been tapped to act in and produce Tyler Perry’s first historical drama “Six Triple Eight,” which begins production this month at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
- AP
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed a deal to write a memoir of his tumultuous time in office. Publisher HarperCollins said Monday that the as-yet untitled book will be a prime ministerial memoir “like no other.” Johnson became prime minister in July 2019, won a major election victory that December and brought the U.K. out of the European Union the following year. He led Britain through the COVID-19 pandemic and the first months of the war in Ukraine but became embroiled in scandals over his finances and ethics. He was forced to resign in July 2022. No publication date has been set for the book, and financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
- New York Daily News (TNS)
CJ Harris, a singer who competed on ‘American Idol’ during the reality competition’s 13th season, has died. The Alabama native was 31 years old.
- Jacqueline Charles - Miami Herald (TNS)
For 15 years, Milena Sandler and Joel Widmaier welcomed some of the biggest international names in jazz and R&B to Haiti amid political turmoil, fuel shortages and protests, musicians like Branford Marsalis, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Joss Stone.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Price of Glee," premiering Monday on ID and Discovery+, gathers the most notable news coverage (both positive and negative) around the once-beloved Fox series. Though filmed without the participation of any members of the principal cast or creative team — Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowit…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The 2023 Critics Choice Awards followed a different script.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
Milan Fashion Week has closed on a note of tranquility after four days of mostly menswear previews for next fall and winter. Milan stalwart Giorgio Armani and Indian newcomer Dhruv Kapoor created similar moods in their collections but with vastly different aesthetics. One presented a study in tailoring and muted hues on Monday, the other an explosion of color on silhouettes that mixed the oversized with the petite. Armani took his admirers inside Milan’s hidden courtyards to view his collection. Kapoor hopes to promote self-acceptance with a new collection in which he seeks to reconcile alter-egos as a way of healing.
- AP
An Austrian theater says it is canceling all shows starring one of its actors after reports surfaced that he was charged with possession of child pornography. On Friday, the Burgtheater in Veinna fired Florian Teichtmeister. He also plays Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph in the film “Corsage,” which is on the short list for an Academy Award. The Austria Press Agency reported Monday that the 43-year-old actor is scheduled to stand trial on Feb. 8 on child pornography charges after 58,000 media files with suspected child pornographic material were found in his possession. Austria submitted “Corsage” as its entry in the best international feature category of the Academy Awards.
- AP
Italian film star Gina Lollobrigida has died in Rome at age 95. Italian news agency Lapresse reported Lollobrigida’s death on Monday, quoting Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani. Lollobrigida was an honorary citizen of a Tuscan town. For decades, she embodied the Italian stereotype of Mediterranean beauty and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one her movies. In September, the screen legend had surgery to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She , returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.
- AP
Italian news agency Lapresse says film star Gina Lollobrigida has died in a Rome clinic at age 95.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and I have been talking for about an hour — more accurately, they've been talking, I've been listening — when Gleeson asks me if I thought there was a glimmer of hope at the end of their movie, "The Banshees of Inisherin."
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Wanna hear a part to my story I tried to hide in the glory/ And sweep it under the table, so you would never know?"
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — The eerily sweet voice of "M3GAN" originated in Jenna Davis’ bedroom closet.
- Théoden Janes - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
On one hand, a reminder of the fact that Barry Manilow is celebrating his 80th year on the planet this June will probably make longtime fans of the legendary crooner a.) shake their heads in disbelief, and/or b.) feel pretty old themselves.
- AP
Thousands of people have been lining up since before dawn outside Athens’ cathedral to pay their final respects to Greece’s former King Constantine. He died last week at the age of 82. Greece’s monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in 1974 and Constantine spent decades in exile. He mainly lived in London before returning to settle in his home country once more in his waning years. The government announced after his death that Constantine would be buried as a private citizen without honors reserved for former heads of state in Tatoi. The site is the former royal estate north of Athens next to where his parents and ancestors are buried.