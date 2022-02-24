- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Dixson had a moment to himself in the winter of 2019, about four months after he'd lost his dad to cancer on Father's Day. Driving through Chicago on a dismal night, the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist looked back on his own life, comparing his ambitions to his successes and fin…
- AP
-
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II postponed two virtual audiences as she continued to experience cold-like symptoms from COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.
‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ is back on Disney+ in 2022 with pop culture ‘references going fast and furious’
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Don’t call “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” a reboot. According to South Side native and executive producer Ralph Farquhar it’s a revival. A revival that premiered on Disney+ on Wednesday.
- LZ Granderson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After a yearlong search that took film producers around the globe, Paramount recently announced it has finally found its Bob Marley. Kingsley Ben-Adir, the British actor who portrayed Malcolm X in "One Night in Miami," has been cast in the untitled biopic on the reggae star's life.
- Howard Cohen - Miami Herald (TNS)
-
MIAMI — Elton John is not only still standing through one of the hottest streaks in his six-decade career, but he’s feeling frisky.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson has a trenchant childhood memory from the late 1940s of an uncle popping up at his Baltimore row house out of nowhere and staying with him in his bedroom for a couple of weeks.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Like a jam session that goes on too long, Foo Fighters' rock 'n' roll horror-comedy "Studio 666" overstays its welcome.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
-
Dave Roberts received one of the NBA’s biggest rebuilding jobs last August. Instead of being tasked with turning around a team, it was getting ESPN’s studio shows and coverage back on track.
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
-
TOKYO (AP) — A musical revolution in Jamaica has a connection with a bouncy rhythm from a portable electronic keyboard that’s the brainchild of a Japanese woman.
- By KARENA PHAN - Associated Press
-
"Love Sux” Avril Lavigne (DTA Records)
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Faced with the lingering effects of a global pandemic, empty stands and a politically fraught situation in Beijing, NBC Sports was prepared for the worst with the Winter Olympics, and from a TV ratings standpoint that’s what it got.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A limousine driver testified Wednesday that in 2013 he took Harvey Weinstein to a Beverly Hills hotel where prosecutors allege Weinstein raped an actor.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Kate Middleton just wants more, more, more.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The Terminator won’t be saying “hasta la vista, baby” to his plant-based lifestyle anytime soon.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
From Detroit rallying cry to international sports anthem, the White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" has now achieved another distinction: It is the latest member of Spotify's 1 billion streams club.
- WRAL-TV, WNCN-TV
-
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man whose father was featured in a reality television show about his towing and repossession business.
- By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of looted antiquities seized from billionaire hedge fund founder Michael Steinhardt after a yearslong investigation have been returned to the people of Greece, prosecutors in New York announced Wednesday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Spider-Man: No Way Home"? More like Spider-Man: No way Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland would pass up an opportunity to re-create the classic Spidey meme.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Disgraced director Woody Allen has announced a forthcoming essay collection a year after a bombshell HBO documentary shed new light on sexual abuse allegations leveled against him.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — With no settlements to be had, no apologies to be heard, a number of women who were up-and-coming in Hollywood in the 1960s are speaking out against a powerful performer they say sexually harassed them in his prime: the late actor Jerry Lewis.
Geraldo Rivera vouches for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Latina status after Tucker Carlson called her a ‘white lady’
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera vouched for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., after his Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson called the left-wing politico an “entitled rich white lady” on Friday.