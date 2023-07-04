When Kasey travels back to her hometown after 15 years away, her best friends are there to help her through it. The past reveals the abuse Kasey witnessed and experienced at the hands of her stepdad. The present uncovers a second chance for all of them to make things right and rid the world of an Earl once and for all. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says whether you know the song by The Chicks or not, there’s a lot to love about Leesa Cross-Smith’s latest and uber-personal novel.