- By The Associated Press
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences to the British royal family over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He noted Elizabeth was the first British monarch to visit China. “Her death is a great loss to the British people.” The statement added that China was willing to work with King Charles III as an opportunity to promote bilateral relations and benefit the two countries and their people. The queen’s death comes amid tensions between Britain and China over human rights, trade and China’s relentless crackdown on free speech and the political opposition in the former British colony of Hong Kong. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to British Prime Minister Liz Truss.
- By MICHAEL TARM - AP Legal Affairs Writer
-
An ex-business manager for R. Kelly and his co-defendant at Kelly’s ongoing federal trial in Chicago has expressed doubts on the witness stand about Kelly’s insistence in the 2000s that he never sexually abused minors. Derrell McDavid’s testimony Thursday came a day after he told jurors he had had no reason to doubt his boss was telling the truth at the time. He and Kelly are charged with successfully fixing Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial by threatening witnesses and concealing video evidence. McDavid testified Thursday he had “learned a lot” in the last few weeks, including from Kelly accusers testifying for the government. He said he wanted to believe Kelly was telling the truth in the 2000s because he said he “loved” Kelly and "believed in him.”
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has added 103 new international, nonmember voters to its ranks.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
John Legend may have multiple Grammys and achieved the rare EGOT status, but the prolific singer still feels the need to prove himself. That’s one of the reasons Legend cut back on traveling early last year to devote more time toward the writing process of his self-titled eighth studio album “Legend,” out Friday. It’s his first double album project of the singer’s lauded career highlighted by him becoming the first Black man to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. Legend spoke with the Associated Press about his double album reluctance, Las Vegas residency relevance and being nervously excited after Teigen announced their pregnancy.
- Noah Goldberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Diana Jenkins, a star on Bravo's hit show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," filed a lawsuit Thursday against "bots" she claims targeted her co-star's 14-year-old son with racist messages, which Jenkins was then blamed for.
- Yvonne Villarreal and Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday at age 96 spurred an immediate outpouring of mourning and memories throughout the United Kingdom and around the globe. But Elizabeth, who marked 70 years on the throne this year, didn’t simply make herself known to the public through radio addresse…
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 9/3/2022
- By BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press
-
Sherri Shepherd is no stranger to hosting gigs on daytime TV She spent more than seven years at the table on ABC’s Daytime Emmy-winning show “The View” and filled in on Wendy Williams’ talk show for several months when Williams had health issues. But she always dreamed of having her own show. That dream is now reality. Shepherd will all her career skills — from acting to standup comedy to interviewing — when “Sherri” debuts Sept. 12 on most Fox stations. Shepherd says her talk host inspirations include Sally Jessy Raphael, Rolonda Watts, Oprah Winfrey and “Ellen, the comeback kid.”
Julian Lennon on his unexpected album ‘Jude’ and covering dad John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ to help Ukraine
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Hey, “Jude.”
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
After more than a decade off TV, Matthew Fox is back.
- AP
-
“Crying In H Mart” memoirist Michelle Zauner, novelist Gayl Jones and author-journalist Francisco Goldman are among the winners of the 43rd annual American Book Awards, presented by Ishmael Reed’s Before Columbus Foundation. The awards, which Reed helped found in 1979, honor “outstanding literary achievement from the entire spectrum of America’s diverse literary community.” Zauner’s memoir, a word-of-mouth bestseller in 2021-2022, was cited by the Foundation, along with Goldman’s novel “Monkey Boy” and Zakiya Dalila Harris’ The Other Black Girl: A Novel,” a fictionalized take on the publishing industry. Jones, known for such novels as “Corregidora” and “Eva’s Man,” was honored for lifetime achievement.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
Academy Award winners Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis, whose first collaboration was the 1994 smash hit “Forrest Gump,” reunite for the fourth time with “Pinocchio,” Disney’s latest live-action remake of one of its animated classics, in this case the studio’s ground-breaking 1940 film…
- By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
-
From her ambulance service during World War II to being immortalized by a Beatles song, Queen Elizabeth II has been the only monarch that most people in Britain have ever known. She reigned for seven decades over a Britain that rebuilt from war and lost its empire before dying at age 96 on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She endured through 15 prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, becoming an institution and an icon -- a fixed point and a reassuring presence even for those who didn't like the royals. She was the longest reigning-monarch in British history, famous for her life of public service but also for her beloved corgis and a mischievous sense of humor in private.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Harry Styles basically had his fans doing a spit-take when he addressed the clip of him allegedly spitting on his "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Chris Pine at the Venice International Film Festival.
- By The Associated Press
-
Charles, Britain’s new king, was born on Nov. 14, 1948 at the royal estate at Sandringham, first child of then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip. In 1969, he was formally invested as the Prince of Wales. He married Lady Diana Spencer in a spectacular royal wedding televised around the globe in July 1981, and had two sons — William and Harry — in the next three years. He and Princess Diana separated in 1992 after allegations that Charles had a long-term affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. They divorced in 1996, and a year later Diana was killed in a Paris automobile accident. Charles married Camilla in 2005, and became king upon the death Thursday of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
- AP
-
David A. Arnold, a comedian who was a producer of the “Fuller House” reboot and the creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” has died. He was 54. Arnold’s family said in a statement Thursday that the doctors “ruled the cause of death due to natural causes.” His family said he died peacefully on Wednesday in his home. Arnold was a stand-up comedian who gained appeal through his perspective about fatherhood. He headlined two Netflix comedy specials “Fat Ballerina” in 2019 and the Kevin Hart-produced “It Ain’t for the Weak,” which debuted in July. Arnold was three shows into his four-month comedy tour called “Pace Ya Self.”
- By The Associated Press
-
In seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II saw 15 British prime ministers come and go, from Winston Churchill to Margaret Thatcher to Boris Johnson to Liz Truss. When Elizabeth’s father died in 1952, Churchill initially complained that she was “only a child.” But within days, the leader reportedly gushed over her: “All the film people in the world, if they had scoured the globe, could not have found anyone so suited to the part.” The pair went on to enjoy a close relationship. The latest British prime minister was Truss, who the queen formally appointed in a ceremony at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 6, two days before the queen died.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Like knives, the highly anticipated first trailer for "Glass Onion" is finally out.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Fifty years ago this month, CBS gambled that viewers would find laughs in a war zone. It took awhile for viewers to adapt, but by the time "M.A.S.H." ended 11 seasons later, it had become a major hit, proof that a successful sitcom could be just as heartbreaking and harrowing as any one-hour drama.
- By DANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS and SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
-
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 96. Elizabeth spent seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. Upon the queen’s death, her 73-year-old son Charles automatically becomes monarch, even though the coronation might not happen for months. Elizabeth was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known. She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma.
- By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
-
The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.” That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Within 24 hours of a monarch’s death, a new sovereign is proclaimed formally as soon as possible at St. James’s Palace in London by the “Accession Council.” However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation. In Elizabeth’s case, her coronation came on June 2, 1953 -- 16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died.