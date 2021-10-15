0
Did Brittany Murphy marry a 'con man'? His ex says she barely escaped a similar fate

  • Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Riding the Paris Métro home from her office in 2007, Elizabeth Ragsdale began flipping through an issue of Us Weekly given to her by the receptionist at the law firm where she worked as a paralegal. But just as she was about to sink into the magazine's tales of Lindsay Lohan and Brangelina, …

Gary Paulsen, celebrated children's author, dies at 82
Gary Paulsen, celebrated children's author, dies at 82

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Paulsen, the acclaimed and prolific children's author who often drew upon his rural affinities and wide-ranging adventures for tales that included “Hatchet,” “Brian's Winter” and “Dogsong,” has died at age 82.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Actors of Indian descent proud to lead Broadway's 'Aladdin'
Actors of Indian descent proud to lead Broadway's 'Aladdin'

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — As kids growing up in different states, Shoba Narayan and Michael Maliakel shared a love of one favorite film — “Aladdin.” Both are of Indian descent, and in the animated movie, they saw people who looked like them.

Efforts to track diversity in journalism are lagging

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a year after George Floyd's killing focused attention on efforts to diversify newsrooms, the ability to measure real progress is proving elusive.